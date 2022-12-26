Clean energy advocates say rules threaten growth of solar panels

Solar panels cover most of the roof over Madison’s Catholic Multicultural Center.

About half generate clean energy to the South Side community organization, saving money on utility bills to provide more free meals, job training and legal services.

The other half sit dormant, rendered inoperable by regulations.

But as regulators work to update the nearly 20-year-old rules on customer-owned generators, clean energy advocates worry they aren’t doing enough to address flaws that allow utility companies to stymie rooftop solar installations.

The Public Service Commission is revising the administrative code governing “distributed generation facilities” -- defined under state law as generators smaller than 15 megawatts located near where the energy is used that support the power grid.

Clean energy advocates initially cheered the decision to revise the rule, which was adopted in 2004 when photovoltaic solar panels were little more than a novelty and didn’t even mention battery storage.

Proposed changes approved by the commission in October would account for energy storage and make the process for hooking up to the grid more transparent. But the revisions also threaten to undermine the growth of customer-owned generation, said Elizabeth Ward, director of the Sierra Club’s Wisconsin chapter.

Among the environmental group’s concerns: The proposed rules would increase user hookup fees, force customers to pay for uncapped “cost-based” engineering studies and a potentially expensive dispute resolution process that could allow utilities to delay hookups.

Sierra Club estimates new fees of $150 to $300 for most typical residential-size systems alone would cost customers as much as $5 million a year.

“Distributed generation and storage, including rooftop solar panels and batteries, both save all ratepayers money by reducing the need for utility investment in fossil fuel power plants and other capacity and empower individual customers with respect to their own energy consumption,” the group wrote.

PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq said the fee structure is designed to match the actual costs incurred by utilities.

“Not everybody is going to be happy,” Valcq said. “As a general matter these fees reflect reality, and I think that that’s important.”

The Wisconsin Utilities Association, which represents the state’s largest investor-owned utility companies, agreed with the commission’s proposed changes.

PSC spokesperson Matt Sweeney said the commission is now reviewing public comments and recommendations of the Legislature’s nonpartisan legal service. The commission must approve the final rule language before it's submitted to the governor and Legislature for approval, which is expected to happen in early 2023.

Hamstrung by insurance rules

The revisions do not fix what clean energy advocates consider “unnecessary” insurance requirements that create undue burdens, especially for farmers and nonprofit organizations like the Catholic Multicultural Center.

In an effort to cut energy costs and be environmentally sustainable, the center installed a 15.5-kilowatt solar array in 2014.

Two years later, with the help of additional donations, the center added a second 13.8-kW system.

Under current rules, anyone installing a system over 20 kW is required to carry at least $1 million in liability insurance and must cover the utility in case of any damage to the grid.

“That’s when we then ran into the problem,” said center director Steve Maurice.

Because it is part of the Catholic Diocese of Madison, the center is insured by the Catholic Mutual Group, which refused to provide the additional liability coverage. The center tried to buy additional coverage but couldn’t find an insurer who would issue a duplicate policy.

With the utility unwilling to budge, the center was unable to hook up the second array, which had already been installed.

Five years later, it has yet to generate a single kilowatt-hour of energy or the thousands of dollars in savings that could have funded more free meals, job training or immigration services.

Maurice said it’s frustrating to be held up by a requirement to insure against a “far-fetched” scenario in which the solar arrays could somehow damage the grid.

“We’re a fairly small nonprofit,” he said. “MGE, a multimillion utility company, is requiring this of us.”

MGE spokesperson Steve Schultz said the utility can’t discuss individual customers but noted the insurance requirements are spelled out in the rule.

Little potential for damage

Renewable energy advocates say the commission should follow recommendations of the nonprofit Interstate Renewable Energy Council, which says there are no known claims of inverter-based systems damaging the utility grid and that there is “little theoretical potential for damage” by a system smaller than 1,000 kilowatts.

The commission voted to retain the insurance requirement but added new language that would allow customers to prove financial responsibility by some other means if the utility agrees.

“Just because there hasn’t been an occasion where an insurance claim has been necessary doesn’t negate the need for insurance,” Valcq said.

Michael Vickerman, policy director for Renew Wisconsin, said that will do little to remedy the problem if the Catholic church — an institution older than both the state and the electric power industry — can’t satisfy the utility’s demand for financial assurance.

“Holding all the cards here, the utility exerts complete control over what constitutes a satisfactory workaround,” Vickerman said. “If the utility doesn't want to pursue a good-faith compromise on the insurance requirement, there is no recourse for the customer other than to abandon the project.”

The commission did introduce a tweak designed to account for the growing use of batteries coupled with residential-sized systems.

That could help customers like Michael Savagian, who installed a 16-kilowatt solar array to power his northern Wisconsin home and two electric vehicles.

When he tried to install a battery to provide backup during frequent power outages he was told that would require additional insurance and make him ineligible for net metering, a billing mechanism that credits solar owners for excess energy they send to the grid.

With the high cost of batteries, Savagian argued it would make no sense to export energy at less than 3 cents per kilowatt-hour.

“Who would sell electricity from a battery?” Savagian said. “That would just be nuts.”

Under the proposed revisions, batteries paired with systems of less than 20 kilowatts won’t count towards capacity size so long as they aren’t configured for export. But there is no prescribed definition of that configuration, meaning utility companies would still get the final say.