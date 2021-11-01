Committee gives final approval for Vel Phillips statue on Capitol grounds

A proposal to place a statue of the late Vel Phillips, Wisconsin's first woman and first African American elected to statewide office, on the Capitol grounds has been approved.

The state Capitol and Executive Residence Board (SCERB), which is in charge of decorations at the Capitol, voted unanimously Monday to erect a statue of Phillips at the South Hamilton Street entrance to the Capitol, up the street from the Dane County Courthouse.

“Once installed, the Vel Phillips statue will have a place of honor at our state Capitol, which is arguably the most beautiful state Capitol in the country," the committee's legislative chairperson Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, said in a statement.

"SCERB was created for moments such as this, and I am proud of our careful work and consideration leading up to this historic vote,” Loudenbeck added.

Phillips was the first Black woman to graduate from the UW-Madison School of Law in 1951. She was the first African American, as well as the first woman, to serve on the Milwaukee City Council and to become a Wisconsin judge. Phillips was also a leader in the civil rights movement and, in 1978, she was elected the state's first female and first non-white secretary of state.

Michael Johnson, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County, began the push for a statue of Phillips last year in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests over police brutality.

When completed, the statue of Phillips will join the "Forward" and Col. Hans Christian Heg statues, which were reinstalled in September after being torn down by protesters in June 2020. Heg was an abolitionist who died in a Civil War battle, and the "Forward" statue has come to represent women's rights. The fourth corner of the Capitol grounds features a memorial to fallen law enforcement officers.

State officials said it cost a little more than $82,000 to restore both statues. The statue of Phillips is being donated by the Vel Phillips Statue Task Force.

