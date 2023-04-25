Members of the Senate's GOP-led revenue committee on Tuesday will discuss Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu's proposal to do away with Wisconsin's progressive income tax and replace it with a 3.25% flat tax.

LeMahieu's plan is one of a growing number of proposals in the state Legislature aimed at putting a portion of Wisconsin's historic budget surplus — estimated at more than $7 billion — toward tax cuts. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers already has pledged to veto a flat tax measure if it reaches his desk.

The Senate Universities and Revenue Committee will hold a public hearing on the bill at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Lawmakers also will discuss a bill to eliminate the state's personal property tax, which businesses pay on furnishings and equipment. Both Evers and legislative Republicans have supported spending about $200 million in state funds to remove the tax but have so far failed to reach an agreement on the matter.

With an unprecedented surplus at hand, Republicans have largely focused efforts on moving the state's more than 110-year-old progressive income tax closer to a flat tax to benefit all residents, foster economic growth and address the state's longstanding labor force shortage.

Evers, on the other hand, wants to direct tax cuts to the state's low- and middle-income residents, and has criticized Republican calls for a flat tax as one that largely benefits the state's most wealthy residents.

LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, earlier this year unveiled his proposal to phase down Wisconsin's four income tax brackets until the state reaches a 3.25% flat tax for all earners in 2026. The shift would reduce revenues by just shy of $5 billion over the first two years, according to LeMahieu's office.

Evers has called for a 10% tax cut for individuals earning $100,000 or less a year and married filers making $150,000 or less. The proposal would increase state tax revenues by more than $257 million over the next two years by limiting the amount companies could claim in manufacturing and agriculture tax credits and increasing some capital gains taxes. It also would increase state spending on refundable income tax credit payments by more than $300 million, according to the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.

A recent Wisconsin Policy Forum report found LeMahieu's proposal would give an average annual tax cut of more than $100,000 to Wisconsinites who earn more than $1 million. Under Evers' proposal, those same earners would see an average annual tax increase of almost $40,000.

Last week, Reps. John Macco, R-Ledgeview, and Jerry O'Connor, R-Fond du Lac, unveiled yet another tax cut proposal. The GOP-authored plan would reduce the rates for the state's four income tax brackets over the course of several years. Under the proposed new tax code, earners in the lowest bracket — individuals earning less than $13,810 per year or married filers earning less than about $18,400 — would pay no income taxes, while all other earners would pay a 4.5% income tax regardless of income.

Macco told the Wisconsin State Journal last week he hopes the hybrid flat tax proposal finds a middle ground between tax cuts proposed by Evers and LeMahieu.

The bill is estimated to reduce state income tax collections by more than $3.5 billion annually once fully phased in, according to a fiscal estimate from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

The state's current lowest tax rate is 3.54%, which applies to individuals earning less than $13,810 per year or married filers earning less than about $18,400. Wisconsin's top tax rate of 7.65% applies to individuals earning more than $304,000 or married filers earning more than about $405,500.

About 97% of Wisconsin taxpayers paid 5.3% or less in 2021, according to the state Department of Revenue. Just 3% of filers were in the highest tax bracket.

Michigan and Illinois have flat individual income taxes of 4.25% and 4.95%, respectively. Minnesota's top rate is 9.85% for individuals making more than $171,000 and married filers earning more than about $285,000, while Iowa's top tax rate is 8.53% for individuals and married filers making more than $78,435. Iowa's Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds last year signed into law a 3.9% flat tax, which will go into effect in 2026.

Wisconsin's current budget, drafted by Republicans and signed by Evers in 2021, included more than $1 billion in income tax cuts.