Complaint filed against Michael Gableman cites comments on decertifying 2020 election

Michael Gableman faces a second grievance for the former state Supreme Court justice's handling of the taxpayer-funded review into the 2020 presidential election — this time for proposing the legally impossible task of decertifying the 20-month-old election's results.

The complaint was filed last week by former Milwaukee attorney Kevin Kelsay and follows a similar complaint filed last month by a Dane County Circuit Court Judge for Gableman's courtroom conduct where he refused to testify and accused the judge of being a "partisan" advocate.

Both complaints were filed with the Office of Lawyer Regulation, which regulates attorneys and judges in Wisconsin, to take possible action against Gableman's license to practice law.

Kelsay, whose law license has been suspended, provided a copy of the complaint to the Wisconsin State Journal. In it, he wrote that Gableman "has engaged in a pattern of conduct that makes him unfit to retain his license to practice law in Wisconsin." Kelsay also alleges Gableman broke rules for attorneys by making false claims related to his probe, including when he accused members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission of helping steal the election.

In the grievance, first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Kelsay noted that Gableman was "knowingly advancing a claim or defense that is unwarranted under existing law" when he suggested in March that the Legislature should consider taking steps to decertify the state's presidential election.

"Thus it is clear that the Wisconsin Legislature (acting without the concurrence of the Governor) … could decertify the certified electors in the 2020 presidential election," Gableman wrote in his March report to the Assembly elections committee.

Gableman was hired last year by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, following pressure from former President Donald Trump, who continues to promote unfounded claims of a "stolen" election. Despite being deemed legally and constitutionally impossible by legal experts and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, including Vos, calls for decertification have continued among some state Republicans, including state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who is running for governor in the Aug. 9 primary.

Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who chairs the Assembly's election committee on Friday joined Ramthun's call for decertification a position fellow Republican and Sen. Kathy Bernier, who chairs the Senate election committee, called "lunacy at best."

Ramthun on Monday said only Brandtjen and Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, had signed on as cosponsors to his latest resolution aimed at decertifying the presidential election. The Campbellsport Republican said he has extended the deadline for cosponsors, which was last Friday, to Aug. 15.

Ramthun has said his resolution only seeks to reclaim the 10 Electoral College votes delivered to President Joe Biden, and not any of the other races on the ballot that year, including his own. He also said he was open to considering similar measures for the 2019 and 2018 elections.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

Gableman's own attorney James Bopp told Brandtjen's committee weeks after Gableman's report came out that decertification was no longer possible after Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress counted the Electoral College votes.

Gableman's review was originally allocated $676,000 in taxpayer funds, but invoices have shown that ongoing court battles surrounding the review have pushed the cost to more than $900,000.

Kelsay's complaint follows a grievance filed last month by Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington after Gableman took the stand to testify in an open records case related to the probe, but instead took aim at Remington, who he accused of being a "partisan" advocate.

"Neither facts nor law supported Gableman's conduct on June 10, 2022," Remington wrote in the order. "He chose to raise his voice, point his finger, accuse the judge of bias, proclaim he would not be 'railroaded,' and refuse to answer any questions. This strategy might work elsewhere, but it has no place in a courtroom."

There are limits to the public availability of complaints filed against lawyers, which are confidential until the Office of Lawyer Regulation, which investigates the complaints, asks the state Supreme Court to act, and the court later issues some form of discipline.

Discipline can be anything from a private reprimand to revocation of a lawyer's license to practice.