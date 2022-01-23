Congress must defuse the 2024 'time bomb'

After mobs stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — some chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” — the Republican vice president rejected calls from his own sitting president to overturn a free and fair election.

It was a heroic moment.

Pence ignored Trump’s public intimidation and convoluted legal advice from Trump’s attorneys, who wanted Pence to exploit ambiguity in the Electoral Count Act of 1887 to reject the will of the people.

Instead, Pence would say later, he was guided by James Madison, the “father of the Constitution,” and by Psalm 15 in the Bible, which instructed him to “keep an oath even when it hurts.”

Pence stood before the Senate at 3:41 a.m. on Jan. 7, after rioters were finally cleared from the chambers, and certified Democratic President Joe Biden’s 306-232 victory in the Electoral College, narrowly avoiding a constitutional crisis.

“Now there are those in our party who believe that, in my position as presiding officer over the joint session, that I possessed the authority to reject or return electoral votes certified by the states,” Pence recalled last year at the Ronald Reagan library. “But the Constitution provides the vice president with no such authority before the joint session of Congress.

“And the truth is,” he continued, “there’s almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone.”

He’s right, and all Americans should be proud of the peaceful transfer of power that Pence oversaw and that defines American democracy going back to George Washington. Biden, when he was vice president, similarly certified Trump’s electoral victory four years earlier, following the 2016 election. Biden did so over objections from several Democratic lawmakers.

But Americans can’t rely on statesmen to always do the right thing. The Electoral Count Act of 1887 is a “time bomb,” in the words of UW-Madison professor and elections expert Barry Burden, and it’s ticking toward a constitutional showdown as soon as 2024.

With Wisconsin’s congressional delegation in strong support, Congress must rewrite or repeal the Electoral Count Act of 1887 so its language can never again be the basis for overturning the people’s choice for president.

The language needs to be perfectly clear that the vice president’s role is ceremonial. Congress also should raise the threshold for objections, so a few lawmakers bent on disruption can’t tie up the proceedings based on conspiracy theories or for self-promotion. Challenges to our elections should be decided by our courts, not by the politicians whose names are on the ballot. Multiple recounts, audits and more than 60 court decisions rejected Trump and his supporters’ claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, which Trump definitely lost.

“Everyone agrees that the Electoral Count Act is unclear, not internally consistent,” Burden told the State Journal last week. “There are a whole range of interpretations about what it even says, and it’s never been tested in 150 years. So it’s waiting there sort of like a time bomb to create potentially a constitutional crisis.”

Now is the perfect time to defuse this outdated act because bipartisan support for clear procedures governing presidential certification is growing in the Senate and the House. Republican Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine are working on a consensus proposal. So is Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., a member of the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol. So is independent Sen. Angus King of Maine.

And on Wednesday, Biden predicted a bipartisan fix will get done.

Some Democrats still want sweeping changes to election laws, including many we support, such as ending gerrymandering and allowing convenient voting via secured drop boxes and early voting. But the Democrats’ larger proposal failed to clear the Senate last week, with a pair of Democrats refusing to repeal the filibuster.

The Democrats need to move on and accept a smaller victory for our democracy — one that will stand the test of time and help preserve our democracy. Rewriting the Electoral Count Act must be a top priority this spring.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0