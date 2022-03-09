Congress strikes budget plan to cut $225 million from state's federal COVID-19 funding

Congressional leaders have stripped from an omnibus budget bill a provision that would have cut an estimated $225 million from Wisconsin's federal coronavirus funding after the measure faced considerable backlash from state leaders, including Gov. Tony Evers.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday, hours after the more than 2,700-page Consolidated Appropriations Act was unveiled, that a provision to provide about $15.8 billion in coronavirus aid — funding that would have been partially offset by taking back unspent state aid from previous federal allocations — had been cut from the bill.

The announcement came hours after Evers, a Democrat, blasted the proposal, which he estimated would reduce the state's American Rescue Plan Act funding by about $225 million. State officials were already told last May by the U.S. Treasury Department that the state's original $3.2 billion allocation of federal funds would be reduced to $2.5 billion and split into two payments.

Evers said a reduction in funds would unfairly penalize states like Wisconsin that were told last year they'd receive reduced funding, a decision that was based largely on state unemployment rates.

“When the American Rescue Plan was signed, Americans — including Wisconsinites — heard the message from federal leaders loud and clear: help is on the way," Evers wrote in a letter to congressional leaders. "On behalf of the people of Wisconsin, I urge you to reconsider. Further downsizing these investments would impede our state’s recovery and would needlessly create uncertainty, potentially putting at risk the progress we have made.”

Pelosi said the provision was ultimately removed from the bill after it faced resistance from both Republicans, who wanted the COVID-19 funding to be entirely offset by previously allocated dollars, and Democrats, who fought to keep those funds.

Pelosi said a vote on the revised bill was still planned for Wednesday, as it includes "emergency funding for Ukraine and urgent funding to meet the needs of America's families."

"It is heartbreaking to remove the COVID funding, and we must continue to fight for urgently needed COVID assistance, but unfortunately that will not be included in this bill," Pelosi said in a statement.

The use of federal COVID-19 funds has become a recurring point of pressure between Evers and the GOP-controlled Legislature, primarily in recent years as the federal government pumped billions of stimulus dollars into the state to help address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Republicans have made multiple failed efforts to secure control over those dollars or dictate the use of the federal funds. Currently, the governor has sole discretion over how federal funds are spent.

Legislative Republicans earlier this year passed a constitutional amendment, SJR 84, that would prohibit the governor from allocating any federal dollars without first securing legislative approval.

Such a measure would need to pass the Senate and Assembly in two successive sessions before going to voters in a referendum. The governor cannot veto a constitutional amendment.

