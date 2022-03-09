Congress strikes budget plan to cut $225 million from Wisconsin's federal COVID-19 funding

Congressional leaders have stripped from an omnibus budget bill a provision that would have cut an estimated $225 million from Wisconsin's federal coronavirus funding after the measure faced considerable backlash from state leaders, including Gov. Tony Evers.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday, hours after the more than 2,700-page Consolidated Appropriations Act was unveiled, that a provision to provide about $15.6 billion in coronavirus aid — funding that would have been partially offset by taking back unspent state aid from previous federal allocations — had been cut from the bill.

"Glad we could help protect Wisconsin's $225 million and the work (Evers) is doing to aid our state's recovery," Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, tweeted Wednesday.

Pelosi's announcement came hours after Evers, a Democrat, blasted the proposal, which came almost a year after state officials were told by the U.S. Treasury Department that the state's original $3.2 billion allocation of federal funds would be reduced to $2.5 billion and split into two payments.

Evers said a reduction in funds would unfairly penalize states like Wisconsin that were told last year they would receive reduced funding, a decision that was based largely on state unemployment rates.

“When the American Rescue Plan was signed, Americans — including Wisconsinites — heard the message from federal leaders loud and clear: help is on the way," Evers wrote in a letter to congressional leaders. "On behalf of the people of Wisconsin, I urge you to reconsider. Further downsizing these investments would impede our state’s recovery and would needlessly create uncertainty, potentially putting at risk the progress we have made.”

Evers indicated in the letter that the second tranche of Wisconsin's federal funding has not yet been received, but his office has begun obligating those dollars.

"To date, nearly $1.37 billion — an amount greater than Wisconsin’s first split payment — has already been obligated or expended for programs that fund local public health efforts, assist small businesses, enable services provided by nonprofits, and invest in broadband infrastructure," Evers wrote. "Hundreds of millions in additional funds have been awarded to organizations that are working through contract agreements or directed to programs in active development, totaling hundreds of millions of additional dollars for specific uses."

Pelosi said the provision was ultimately removed from the bill after it faced resistance from both Republicans, who wanted the COVID-19 funding to be entirely offset by previously allocated dollars, and Democrats, who fought to keep those funds in their respective states.

Pelosi said the bill includes "emergency funding for Ukraine and urgent funding to meet the needs of America's families."

"It is heartbreaking to remove the COVID funding, and we must continue to fight for urgently needed COVID assistance, but unfortunately that will not be included in this bill," Pelosi said in a statement.

Evers tweeted that the removal of the measure from the budget bill was "great news for the people of our state."

Pelosi said the coronavirus aid package — which was largely meant to provide funding for vaccines, treatments and tests — would be included in a standalone bill that could be taken up as soon as Wednesday, though the measure is not expected to include state aid to offset the cost, Politico reported. Votes on the budget bill and standalone measure were expected to occur late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The use of federal COVID-19 funds has become a recurring point of pressure between Evers and the GOP-controlled Legislature, primarily in recent years as the federal government pumped billions of stimulus dollars into the state to help address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Republicans have made multiple failed efforts to secure control over those dollars or dictate the use of the federal funds. Currently, the governor has sole discretion over how the federal COVID funds are spent.

Legislative Republicans earlier this year passed a constitutional amendment, SJR 84, that would prohibit the governor from allocating any federal dollars without first securing legislative approval.

Such a measure would need to pass the Senate and Assembly in two successive sessions before going to voters in a referendum. The governor cannot veto a constitutional amendment.

