Conservative group ranks Wisconsin 8th in nation for election security, integrity

With GOP-led investigations into Wisconsin's 2020 election expected to carry over into next year, a conservative organization on Wednesday ranked the state eighth in the nation in terms of election security and integrity.

The conservative Heritage Foundation ranks Wisconsin tied with South Carolina in eighth place on its election integrity scorecard, which compares state election laws and regulations based on how they impact the security and integrity of the processes based on the foundations best-practices recommendations.

The foundation's ranking comes as Republicans continue to scrutinize how the state's 2020 election was conducted, including the GOP-ordered probe being led by former state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has allocated $676,000 in taxpayer funds to Gableman's review, but said earlier this week the investigation, which had initially been planned to be finished this year, will carry over into 2022 and could cost more.

Earlier this year, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul requested a restraining order against Gableman's subpoena seeking a meeting with elections commission administrator Meagan Wolfe. A hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 23 on the matter. A Waukesha County Circuit Court judge has scheduled a hearing for Jan. 21 on Gableman's request that the Waukesha County sheriff compel the mayors of Madison and Green Bay to meet with him or face jail time.

Vos on Tuesday continued to question whether widespread voter fraud occurred in the state last year despite those claims having been repeatedly debunked.

"Joe Biden won the Electoral College ... that is a fact," Vos told the State Journal, but added later: "Do I believe that there was enough fraud to have caused a different outcome? We'll never know, because we have no idea.

"We'll have no idea how many people broke the law," Vos said. "So there are a lot of things we will never know the answer to, but the whole point is that we need to make sure that in 2022 we do get those answers and we know that whoever wins in 2022 does so fair and square so we don't have this constant two-year argument saying that the other side cheated."

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

An analysis by The Associated Press found only 31 potential cases of voter fraud in Wisconsin's 2020 election, which represents less than 0.15% of Biden's margin of victory. In 26 of the 31 cases, prosecutors declined to bring charges after conducting a review.

Gableman's review has largely focused on private election grants from the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, that Republicans say were used to unfairly increase turnout in the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine.

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin's 70 counties, including many in areas solidly won by Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them.

