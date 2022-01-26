 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Conservative law firm asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to ban absentee ballot drop boxes

A conservative law firm on Wednesday asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to bypass a recent state appeals court decision and prohibit the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the Feb. 15 spring primary.

The motion was filed by Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty just two days after the state District 4 Court of Appeals issued a stay against an earlier ruling by Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren, which barred the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the state. The appeals court said in an order Monday that the lower court's ruling creates the "potential for voter confusion and uncertainty" in the upcoming primary.

A small percentage of voters and witnesses made mistakes on their absentee ballot certificates in 2020. Here are some examples of the kinds of errors that were either allowed or corrected by the clerk in order to permit the ballot to be counted.

WILL deputy counsel Luke Berg in an emergency motion asked the state's high court to rule on the matter as soon as possible. While absentee voting has already begun, an order vacating the appeals court's stay "will not cause significant problems," Berg wrote.

"Even if this Court concludes that it is too late at this point to vacate the stay for the February 15 primary, it should nevertheless grant the Petition for Bypass," Berg wrote. "The issues in this case need to be resolved, if not immediately, then certainly in time for the spring election in April, and they ultimately need to be resolved by this Court."

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported that, as of about 8 a.m. Monday, nearly 8,400 absentee ballots had already been sent out by local clerks and at least 1,845 ballots have already been delivered or are currently out for delivery, according to court records.

"After this Court issues an order vacating the stay, clerks can easily remove or cover any illegal drop boxes, and post signs on them and notices on websites that ballots must be mailed or delivered in person to the clerk, and by the elector," Berg wrote. "This Court can even give clerks a few days to make that change."

Appeals court allows ballot drop boxes to be used in Feb. 15 spring primary

State statutes do not address the use of ballot drop boxes, though the commission issued guidance in early 2020 to allow election clerks to make use of them. The boxes were widely used in the state that year as an alternative for voters worried that, with the crush of absentee ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic and potential delays in mail delivery, their ballots might not make it back before Election Day.

At least 34 states used or planned to use ballot drop boxes in the 2020 election and about 16% of nationwide voters in the 2016 general election made use of the boxes, according to the commission's website. Only four states prohibited the use of drop boxes when the commission issued the 2020 guidance for their use in Wisconsin.

State elections commission administrator Meagan Wolfe said in testimony in the circuit court case last year the commission was aware of at least 528 drop boxes being used across the state in the 2020 November election. While some cities installed multiple boxes, Wolfe said the boxes were ultimately used by more than 430 communities.

“Wisconsin voters, candidates, and election officials deserve certainty on the legal methods to cast an absentee ballot. We are hopeful the Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear this urgent matter," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said in a statement.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court also could take up the topic of drop boxes in a lawsuit filed last year by Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch challenging the commission's guidance on drop boxes. The state's high court has not said if it will take up the case before it goes through lower courts.

Another lawsuit was filed earlier this month by a Waukesha County resident represented by WILL. The voter is suing the Elections Commission for rejecting a complaint he filed last year regarding ballot drop boxes.

