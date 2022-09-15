Conservative law firm sues Wisconsin Elections Commission over voter registration form

A Waukesha County judge should declare that a federal voter registration form is illegal in Wisconsin because it omits questions and disclaimers required by state law, according to a lawsuit a conservative group filed Thursday against the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The so-called National Voter Mail Registration Form breaks state law by not asking applicants whether they have felony convictions and doesn't state that falsifying information on it is a felony, according to the lawsuit.

Beyond declaring the voter registration application illegal, a voter represented by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty wants a Waukesha County Circuit Court judge to require the elections commission to rescind its approval of the form.

The lawsuit claims the application to register also violates state law because it doesn't ask whether residents have resided in their "election district or ward" for 28 days.

"Failure to comply with statutory requirements around the creation and use of voter registration forms in Wisconsin hinders uniformity and predictability around the administration of elections and increases the risk of error," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit doesn't request any action against people who already registered with the form.

The voter registration form in question is made available by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, a federal agency. Many states are required to use the application, but Wisconsin is exempt from that requirement because it has same-day voter registration.

The elections commission in its election administration manual lists the form as one of several options available to residents seeking to become voters. Wisconsinites can register to vote online, at the polling place, in their clerk's office or by mail through the contested form and other registration forms.

A spokesperson for the elections commission declined to comment for this story. The spokesperson did not state about how many people have registered to vote using the form.

The lawsuit claims the form illegally omits a space for election officials to accept the form, a space to list the registrant's "ward and aldermanic district," an area to specify how election officials received the form and a space to record the serial number on the registrant's voter identification card.

Before filing the lawsuit, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty attorney Anthony LoCoco asked the elections commission to provide information about the form. He requested an explanation in July for why the commission used the form, saying it wasn't required and violated state law. Absent a "legally sufficient explanation" for why the commission used the form or the withdrawal of its use, LoCoco said he would commence legal action.

The commission didn't respond substantively until Wednesday, according to the lawsuit, and the response didn't answer LoCoco's questions, including when the agency approved the form.

A commission attorney responding to LoCoco said Wednesday that the form has been accepted since at least 2000 and that the Government Accountability Board — the commission's predecessor — discussed the form in 2008.

"The email acknowledged that this information was not directly responsive to WILL’s request," LoCoco said.