Conservative law firm's review of 2020 election: No 'big steal,' but plenty of problems

A 10-month review of Wisconsin's 2020 elections conducted by a conservative Milwaukee law firm found no evidence of the kind of fraud being alleged by allies of former President Donald Trump who falsely contend last year's presidential election was "stolen."

At the same time, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty found "it is almost certain" that "the number of votes that did not comply with existing legal requirements exceeded Joe Biden’s margin of victory."

With American's two major political parties sharply at odds over whether the 2020 presidential election was legitimate, the review, released Tuesday, walks a fine line in asserting there were serious problems with the way elections were run in Wisconsin in 2020 but that it's very unlikely those problems denied a Trump a second term.

"The purpose of the report is not to say that the outcome of the 2020 election is wrong," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.

Biden won Wisconsin by about 21,000 votes out of 3.2 million cast, and state and federal courts, recounts, and elections officials from both parties have repeatedly found that last year's election was accurate and overwhelmingly secure. Esenberg denied that raising questions about it now helps keep alive the myth of what's become known as the "big lie."

"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," he said.

The report also says questioning an election's legitimacy is not a one-party affair, pointing specifically to questions raised by those on the left about the legitimacy of George W. Bush's election in 2000 and Trump's in 2016, as well as voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams' refusal to accept her loss in the 2018 Georgia's governor's race.

Among the reports findings:

There were "limited" instances in which people not eligible to vote voted or tried to vote, including 129 votes from post offices or mailing centers and 130 instances in which felons voted. "This appears to occur every election," the report states, but prosecutors rarely pursue such cases.

There were no significant problems with voting machines, including those made by Dominion. Trump allies have contended the machines changes votes from Trump to Biden or deleted Trump votes.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission and local clerks did not maintain accurate voting rolls, "resulting in tens of thousands of active voter registrations tied to old addresses."

Elections procedures were not uniform across the state, and in some cases, may have broken the law. The firm points in particular to differing approaches clerks took to "curing" absentee ballot certificates submitted with incorrect or missing information, and to varying opportunity to cast in-person absentee ballots depending on where one lives.

Election grants from the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life disproportionately benefited Democratic-leaning areas and drove turnout for Joe Biden. Esenberg said that if private money is to be used to help secure and run elections, a public entity should be responsible for distributing it fairly.

The election's results were not "anomalous," meaning, for example, voting patterns aligned with long-term state and national trends of Democrats winning more in the cities and suburbs and Republicans winning more in rural areas.

The Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic governor did not approve legislation in 2020 to address questions about how to conduct elections during the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning that WEC and election clerks were often faced with how to follow election laws while public health measures advised or mandated limits to public gatherings, such as at polling places, and kept people outside of health care facilities, such as nursing homes.

Esenberg called WEC's decision not to send special voting deputies into nursing homes to help people vote absentee, as required by law, a "perfect example" of this conundrum and one the commission botched.

"Rules need to be set in advance and not made on the fly," he said, and if the bipartisan WEC and its staff had questions about what to do in such situations, they should have appealed to the Legislature and said "provide us with some relief."

The expansion of in-person absentee, or early, voting before the pandemic and of traditional absentee voting during the pandemic also means that 2020 can't be seen as a one-off, unworthy of further concern, Esenberg said.

"It becomes the new baseline," he said of the new voting practices, with any attempt to return to pre-pandemic election practices characterized as "voter suppression" by the left.

WILL provided its report to the Wisconsin State Journal last week on the condition that it not be shared and its results not be publicized before this morning. This story will be updated.

