Conservative legal group asks state Supreme Court to strike down Dane County mask mandate

Public Health Madison and Dane County spokesperson Sarah Mattes said in an email the department is confident the countywide mask mandate is legal. Additional comments on pending litigation were not available Wednesday.

Under Dane County's order, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, everyone age 2 and older in the county must wear a face covering or mask when in any enclosed space open to the public where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or living unit, could be present.

The county health department also strongly recommended wearing a face covering at private gatherings or crowded outdoor settings and businesses subject to the order will once again have to post signs notifying customers and staff of the face covering requirement, which will be in effect until Sept. 16.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise mostly among unvaccinated individuals in Wisconsin in recent weeks, fueled in large part by the more contagious delta variant. About 53.5% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the state Department of Health Services.