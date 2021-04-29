Conservative legal group sues Biden administration over farmer loan program

A conservative Wisconsin legal group on Thursday announced it is suing President Joe Biden's administration for the latest stimulus package's use of race in determining eligibility for a farmer loan forgiveness program.

The lawsuit, filed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, filed a lawsuit alleging the Biden administration is engaging in unconstitutional race discrimination through a provision in the American Rescue Plan to provide debt relief to "socially disadvantaged" farmers and ranchers.

USDA officials have testified that between 13,000 and 15,000 loans would be forgiven and USDA would disperse up to $4 billion for the program. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack has testified that the department would forgive loans by paying them off and then sending 20% of the value of the loan directly to farmers.

Under the plan, "socially disadvantaged" includes those who are Black or African-American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Hispanic or Latino or Asian American or Pacific Islander. Other farmers are ineligible.