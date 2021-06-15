Conservative Wisconsin legal group aims for national reach, counter to anti-racism

In an interview, WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said officials and others on the political left are increasingly abandoning the traditional liberal view of race relations that promoted equality of opportunity.

Esenberg said he wants to push back against the new leftist view that "color blindness" and race neutrality are not enough and that society should speak in terms of equity, rather than equality; anti-racism rather than nondiscrimination; and that people should be treated differently based on the color of their skin in order to achieve such equity.

"It's intrinsically wrong because it treats people not as individuals, but as archetypes, as sort of stand-ins for members of a group who somehow are entitled or guilty based upon their membership in a group," Esenberg said. "I also think as a practical matter it simply doesn’t work. It always ends in a war of all against all, and racializes society more than it had been in the past."

Esenberg said he'll bring cases on these issues "anywhere."