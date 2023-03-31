A proposed constitutional amendment giving the Republican-controlled Legislature control over how to spend federal funds allocated to the state could soon be on its way to Wisconsin voters.

Voting along party lines, with all Democratic members opposed, the Assembly Ways and Means committee on Tuesday approved sending the measure to the Assembly. If approved by the full Legislature and voters in a future referendum, it would prohibit any executive branch official or department from allocating any federal dollars without first securing approval from a legislative committee, which would likely be the GOP-led budget committee.

Committee chair Rep. John Macco, R-Ledgeview, said the measure simply lets voters choose who should have final say over how federal funds are spent. Macco said he’s hopeful the measure passes and allows the Legislature to reclaim “the power of the purse” from the governor’s office.

While the Legislature determines how state tax dollars are spent, the governor has long held the authority to distribute federal money. But Republicans have pushed for more control over how Democratic Gov. Tony Evers doles out such funds since early in the COVID-19 pandemic, when billions in relief were being pumped into the state.

Rep. Samba Baldeh, D-Madison, described the measure as a “pointless power grab,” and joined his fellow Democratic members in raising concern that the proposed change could drastically limit the state’s ability to quickly allocate emergency funds, such as those provided during the pandemic. Republicans have said the change would increase accountability of those funds.

Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, also worried that the amendment would almost certainly end up in court and further complicate future funding allocations. He noted the proposal suggests that all federal funds provided to the state, not just emergency dollars, could require legislative approval.

“This is not clear to us,” Ohnstad said of the proposal. “This is certainly not going to be clear to the people who vote on this, I believe. I think it really leaves us in kind of a rough spot, waiting for lawyers to meet with judges and judges to determine how funds are going to be allocated.”

The resolution passed the Legislature last session, securing 20-11 votes in the Senate and 60-36 in the Assembly. Constitutional amendments must pass the Legislature in two subsequent sessions before going to voters. The governor cannot veto a constitutional amendment, and any amendment to the language of the referendum would restart the process.

If it passes both chambers this session, the amendment would then go before voters in a statewide election, although not in time for Tuesday’s ballot.

The Legislature passed laws in the 1930s handing over control of federal funds to the governor’s office as federal dollars flowed into the state near the end of the Great Depression, according to a report from the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau.

If approved, the resolution would ask two questions. The first would ask if the Wisconsin Constitution should be amended “to provide that the legislature may not delegate its sole power to determine how moneys shall be appropriated?”

The second question would ask if the Constitution should “prohibit the governor from allocating any federal moneys the governor accepts on behalf of the state without the approval of the legislature by joint resolution or as provided by legislative rule?”

The proposed amendment has been supported by the Badger Institute, a Milwaukee-based conservative think tank, and opposed by the Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments and Boards, Wisconsin Conservation Voters, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, Wisconsin Education Association Council and the Wisconsin Public Health Association.