COVID-19 pandemic takes toll on Wisconsin transportation fund revenues

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many Wisconsin residents off the roads in 2020 as many passed on travel plans, which has taken a considerable toll on the state's transportation fund revenue, according to a new report.

The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum reported Friday that the top two revenue sources for the state's transportation fund — fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees — fell short of projections by more than $116 million combined in Fiscal Year 2020, which ended June 30. The transportation fund is Wisconsin's primary source for road and infrastructure projects.

The revenue shortfall is expected to continue into the current fiscal year, though the pending infusion of transportation dollars included in a federal relief package passed in December, which the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials estimates will provide Wisconsin with about $188 million in transportation funding, could erase much of the gap.

"Taken together these developments, while consequential, are not catastrophic for a fund that took in more than $2.1 billion in revenue in the last fiscal year, while beginning the two-year budget cycle with an unappropriated balance of about $97 million," WPF stated in the report.