COVID-19 vaccination extended to more youth as Gov. Tony Evers mulls vaccine incentives

While the Congressional Research Service had estimated earlier this year the state would receive $3.2 billion under the most recent stimulus package, the Treasury Department on Monday informed the state that the final allocation will instead be $2.5 billion, split into two payments.

In a letter sent Tuesday, Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, asked U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to reconsider the lower allocation.

On Wednesday, that was followed up by a letter from members of Wisconsin's Democratic House delegation, U.S. Reps. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth; Ron Kind, D-La Crosse; and Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, to Yellen opposing the reduced allocation and the two-part payment.

During the media call, Evers underscored the importance of receiving the funds in one lump sum.

"If we have to wait for half of the money, that will create some differences in what announcements we make about which other categories we're going to be looking at," Evers said. "We need that money now, period, and waiting a year we'll have to do some prioritizing, obviously."