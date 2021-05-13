COVID-19 vaccination extended to more youth in Wisconsin as Gov. Tony Evers mulls vaccine incentives

Wisconsin health officials on Wednesday cleared COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 12 to 15 after a federal committee endorsed expanding use of Pfizer’s vaccine to that group, paving the way for the injections to start in the state Thursday.

The news came as Gov. Tony Evers signaled he may be open to using federal stimulus dollars to compensate people to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it’s needed down the road, and that he plans to prioritize aid to small businesses after news Wisconsin will receive $700 million less in federal COVID-19 aid than was originally projected.

With children under 18 now making up the highest proportion of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, expanding vaccination to more adolescents should help reduce the number of infections and move the state closer to a “herd immunity” level that can prevent outbreaks, officials said.

“Vaccinating children in this age group will prevent individual illness and help stop the spread among our children and in our communities,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.