Crime, abortion and COVID: GOP attorney general candidates try to stand out in first face-to-face

MILWAUKEE — Giving the Wisconsin Department of Justice original jurisdiction over Milwaukee County. Restoring gun rights to those long-ago convicted of nonviolent felonies. Likening COVID-19 vaccines to the human experiments of the Holocaust.

These were some of the policy stances given in the first meeting of all three candidates vying for the Republican nomination for Wisconsin attorney general.

Adam Jarchow, Karen Mueller and Eric Toney largely abstained from attacking one another in their first face-to-face debate Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee. But at the forum hosted by the conservative legal group The Federalist Society, the contenders did outline how a conservative attorney general would be a substantial departure from Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul.

"We have a cancer in a our criminal justice system," Jarchow, a former state lawmaker, said of prosecutors in the state who "continue to send criminals back out on the street.

"The attorney general has to use the bully pulpit to force these attorneys through transparency and accountability to the counties to make sure that they're actually putting criminals behind bars," he said.

Toney, the Fond du Lac County district attorney, also blamed prosecutors in Milwaukee for ongoing jumps in violent crime, and lobbied for a longtime campaign proposal of his to give the Department of Justice original jurisdiction over violent crime in the state's largest city.

Milwaukee County saw 205 homicides last year and 197 homicides in 2020 compared to 106 in 2019, according to Wisconsin Department of Justice data.

"Violent crime in Milwaukee bleeds across Wisconsin, and we need to be in control of Milwaukee to protect the rest of our state," Toney remarked.

The most high-profile candidates in the race, Jarchow and Toney have traded numerous attacks against each other in recent months.

Neither criticized each other by name Tuesday night, but both candidates alluded to the criticism they have levied in tweets and press releases.

COVID-19

"During the COVID shutdown, while others were going along with Tony Evers' illegal lockdowns, I was fighting back," Jarchow said, referring to Toney's charging of 10 Fond du Lac residents for violating Evers’ original stay-at-home order in April 2020.

Toney has noted the charges were later dismissed, and stressed Tuesday night that his office never convicted anyone and "never shut down a business or a church."

Toney did chide Jarchow, a business attorney, for his lack of experience trying criminal cases, saying the Department of Justice was not a place for "on-the-job training."

"We need an attorney general prosecutor, not a politician, that has used these resources," Toney said.

Mueller, a conservative lawyer who has not garnered much publicity in the race, used her opening statement Tuesday night to make false claims that hospitals routinely killed COVID-19 patients for profit and that COVID-19 vaccines have killed tens of thousands of people.

"Not since Nazi Germany have we seen the level of human experimentation that has been going on in this country," Mueller said of her plans to investigate the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Research into COVID-19 vaccines has shown that they are safe and effective at preventing hospitalization and death. COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million Americans over the past two years.

'Generational opportunity'

When asked by the moderator of his priorities, Jarchow immediately said there was a "generational opportunity" to use the Justice Department to put cases before the conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court and transform case law.

"We are looking for every opportunity to right the balance of power between federal and state government, to rein in out-of-control bureaucracy and ensure the separation of powers," Jarchow said.

On abortion, Jarchow and Toney said they would enforce Wisconsin's 1849 law that prohibits all abortion even in cases of rape or incest, stressing that the attorney general has to enforce whatever law is on the books. Kaul has said he wouldn't enforce the 19th-century abortion ban if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

"I'm proud to be endorsed by Wisconsin Right to Life," Toney said. "I get attacked by the left time after time because I had the audacity to say I'm going to enforce the rule of law."

The race's two frontrunners further agreed that gun rights should be restored for people convicted of nonviolent felonies when they re-enter society.

"We have to be very careful about restoring those rights, because we continue to see criminals who are habitual offenders," Jarchow said.

"I hear from people who have committed nonviolent felonies from long long ago ... that would like to go hunting with their grandson," said the former state lawmaker. "Is there a narrow way we can restore second amendment rights to folks without giving career criminals guns? Maybe."

The GOP primary election for attorney general will be held on Aug. 9. The winner will face Kaul in the general election on Nov. 8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0