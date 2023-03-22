The Republican-controlled Assembly on Wednesday is slated to pass a handful of criminal justice bills, from one that would allow some noncitizens to become police officers to another, more divisive one, which would impose a mandatory five-year sentence on people with felonies caught with a gun.

Besides taking up a couple of the same crime-related bills, the GOP Senate on Wednesday is scheduled to vote on a measure that would allow licensed counselors and others who attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity through the discredited practice known as “conversion therapy” to operate in Wisconsin.

Additionally, the Senate is scheduled to decide whether to confirm three members of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' cabinet. Often a formality in the past, the Senate has stalled on Evers' confirmations since he became governor, leaving dozens of his picks unconfirmed.

Criminal justice bills

Assembly and Senate legislators on Wednesday are also scheduled to vote on 2023 AB 54, a bill that would would define what offenses constitute “violent crimes,” in preparation for the anticipated passage of a state constitutional amendment that would allow judges to consider defendants’ past convictions in setting cash bail. Voters will decide whether to allow that change on April 4.

Unlike the proposed constitutional amendment, the bill to define violent crimes would need Evers' support. The proposed bill would clarify that judges can consider dozens of defendants’ past “violent crime” convictions, from reckless homicide to intimidating a witness by use of force, when they set cash bail.

The Assembly will vote on two bipartisan measures, 2023 AB 55 and AB 56 that would increase penalties for reckless driving, which the bill proponents say are necessary given increasing rates of the offense and the low rate of compliance for paying reckless driving fines. The first bill would increase several reckless driving-related penalties. The second bill, which the Senate is also scheduled to vote on, would allow police to impound vehicles used in reckless driving offenses if the owner of that car was cited in a past offense without paying off their fine for it.

Other measures that appear to have broad bipartisan support include AB 51, which would allow people living in the United States through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program created by the Obama administration in 2012 to become law enforcement officers.

A more divisive proposal, AB 58, would increase penalties for people with felonies caught with guns. In Wisconsin, people with felonies can’t possess guns. Those caught doing so can face up to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision. But there is no mandatory minimum sentence for the crime. The proposed bill would create a five-year mandatory minimum. Supporters say the measure would increase public safety, but opponents say it would require overly harsh sentences.

The public would be able to watch more parole deliberations in real time under another GOP proposal before the Assembly on Wednesday, AB 47, which was written after the Wisconsin Parole Commission came under scrutiny last year over whom it sought to release.

The bill would eliminate from the state's open meetings law the exemption allowing the commission to go into closed session when it considers parole requests.

Conversion therapy

The Senate is scheduled to vote on a bill Wednesday, SB4, that would prohibit any rule banning conversion therapy. The vote follows a January vote by the Republican-controlled Joint Committee on Administrative Rules to strike a recently implemented rule that classified intervention by a licensed marriage and family therapist, counselor or social worker to try to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity as unprofessional conduct.

Rather than vote on the bill itself, the Assembly last week voted 61-35, with all Democrats opposed, to move the bill into committee. The move mirrors how Republicans handled the Department of Safety and Professional Services rule two years ago and effectively blocks the rule for the remainder of the legislative session, which ends in 2024. Moving the measure back to a committee also keeps the bill from reaching the desk of Evers, who would almost certainly veto it.

Confirmation votes

The Senate is scheduled to decide whether to confirm Evers' choices for secretary of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and secretary of the Department of Tourism. The governor's picks each received unanimous votes in their respective committees.

The upcoming votes follows years of clashes between Evers and the state Senate over that chamber's unwillingness to confirm some of the governor's appointees. The agency leaders' appointments are subject to approval by the Senate, although they can serve in the role if the chamber refuses to vote on their appointment.

Department of Tourism secretary-designee Anne Sayers, for example, was appointed in September 2021 but hasn't been confirmed.

The relationship between Evers and the Senate may change with Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Evers on speaking terms and appearing more willing to compromise than they were during the governor's first term. At the same time, LeMahieu has called some of Evers' past cabinet nominations "politically charged."