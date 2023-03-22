It should go without saying that no campaign ad provides an unbiased, comprehensive picture of the candidate it promotes or seeks to tear down. That said, if such ads didn’t motivate voters, it’s unlikely candidates and their allies would be spending millions of dollars on them.

The current Wisconsin Supreme Court race between conservative-backed Dan Kelly and liberal-backed Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz continues the tradition, and in one particularly hard-hitting spot from the Kelly campaign, Protasiewicz is painted as a soft-on-crime urban judge.

But is she?

In ripped-from-the-headlines style, Kelly’s ad cites three sources to make its point:

“Prosecutors asked for prison time in three felony cases. Each time, Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz said no,” Feb. 17, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“Janet Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County judge, refused to sentence a child sex predator to jail time,” Dec. 19, WISN-AM.

“Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz gave felon who abducted and raped girl, 15, no prison time,” Dec. 8, Wisconsin Right Now.

The first piece is actually a column by longtime Journal Sentinel political columnist Dan Bice, which is important because unlike reporters, columnists are given a bit more leeway to express a “voice” and even a perspective in what they write.

Bice details the cases of 17-year-old Kenneth Blair, accused in 2018 of having sexual contact with 7-, 8- and 11-year-old girls; 32-year-old Iraida Pizarro-Osorio, charged in 2019 after her 16-year-old son died while weighing only 42 pounds; and 34-year-old Anton Veasley, charged in 2020 with kidnapping, trafficking of a child and second-degree sexual assault of a child.

All of them eventually pleaded guilty to at least one felony. And while it’s true none was sentenced to prison, all were given sentences of eight to 10 years in prison before Protasiewicz stayed the sentences and ordered probation with a number of conditions instead, including treatment and, in the assault cases, no contact with their victims. Any violations of the orders could send the offenders to prison. Each was also sentenced to between the 200 and 417 days they had already spent in jail awaiting resolution of their cases.

In Blair’s case, prosecutors had recommended two years of prison time; in the other two, prosecutors had recommended prison terms, but left their length up to the court. All were also given yearslong terms of court supervision.

The Kelly ad takes liberties with the WISN-AM piece, which is actually titled: “Supreme Court candidate cited COVID in giving no jail time to child rapist.”

Also problematic is that its author is right-wing radio host Dan O’Donnell, who makes no bones about his desire to see Kelly elected over Protasiewicz.

O’Donnell details the story of 28-year-old Kenneth D. Wright, who pleaded guilty in September 2020 to third-degree sexual assault for having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl he impregnated. Her mother subsequently reported the assault to police.

Protasiewicz on Dec. 14, 2020, sentenced Wright to three years in prison and five years of extended supervision, but stayed the sentence at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic was raging, a vaccine had not yet become widely available, and jails and prisons across the country were looking to reduce populations because of their likelihood of being incubators for the virus.

Less than a year later, Wright was arrested and charged with second-degree reckless homicide in an alleged drunken-driving crash.

The last source cited in the Kelly ad is also by a partisan: right-wing website Wisconsin Right Now. It related Veasley’s case more than two months before the Journal Sentinel got to it.

So what’s the rest of the story?

Protasiewicz has been a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge since 2014 and was an assistant district attorney for nearly three decades before that, focusing on domestic abuse cases and other violent crimes.

As with any judge or prosecutor with that much experience, her record can be cherry-picked for clues as to where she sits on the soft-on-crime/tough-on-crime continuum, but there has been no deep, objective dive into her sentencing history to see if they exhibit any particular pattern, and there is unlikely to be one before the April 4 election.