Dan Kelly used his concession speech after being defeated by Janet Protasiewicz in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race for some final slams against his opponent.

"It brings me no joy to say this, I wish that in a circumstance like this, I could concede to a worthy opponent. But I do not have worthy opponent to which I can concede," Kelly said after thanking his supporters.

"This was the most deeply deceitful, dishonorable, despicable campaign I have ever seen run through the courts," he said.

Kelly went on to call Protasiewicz a "serial liar" and said he is worried about the damage done to the courts.

In a statement before the speech, Kelly thanked his supporters but said he was "disappointed to learn that those who wish to maintain our constitutional order are in the minority of voters."

But in his speech he said he would abide by the voters' judgment.

"I promised them that I would respect their decision in this race ... so I respect the decision the people of Wisconsin have made, but I think this does not end well.

"I wish Wisconsin the best of luck, because I think it's going to need it."