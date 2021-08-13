Dane County accounts for more than a third of state's net population growth since 2010

During the state’s redistricting process, the Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate will draw the maps and then present them to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. If he vetoes them and the two sides can’t reach a compromise, it’s likely the courts would end up drawing the maps.

Under the state and U.S. constitutions, the Legislature is charged with drawing political maps. However, Evers has named a citizens commission, which he has claimed is nonpartisan, to present an alternative set of maps to the Legislature for consideration and to provide more transparency in the process.

Evers vowed the commission’s mapmaking process won’t involve lobbyists or secrecy agreements, which Republicans used in the last redistricting process in 2011. Under those maps, Republicans in the Senate and Assembly have for the most part enjoyed healthy majorities, even when receiving fewer votes statewide.

Democrats see this year’s redistricting process as an opportunity to lessen the GOP advantage built into last decade’s political maps, which are considered some of the most gerrymandered in the country.