Dane County accounts for more than a third of state's population growth since 2010

In a statement, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said lawmakers will soon begin the map-drawing process and that he's "confident" they will draw a map that Evers will sign. Vos also announced a website, drawyourdistrict.legis.wisconsin.gov, for any Wisconsin resident to submit a statewide map, regional plan or community of interest to the Legislature between Sept. 1 and Oct. 15.

Increasing diversity

Wisconsin's population became slightly more diverse over the past decade, with non-Hispanic whites making up 78.6% of the state's population, a decrease from 83.3% in 2010. Wisconsin still lagged behind 39 other states in terms of diversity, however. The state’s diversity index, meaning the chance that two people chosen at random would be from different racial and ethnic groups, increased to 37% in 2020 from 28.8% in 2010. Nationwide, the diversity index was much higher at 61.1% in 2020.

The most diverse county in Wisconsin is Milwaukee with a diversity index of 66.8% in 2020. Next is Racine at 49.7%, Kenosha at 45.2% and Dane at 40.8%. Vernon was the least diverse at 9.7%.

The state's second-largest ethnic group is now Hispanics, at 7.6% of the population, moving African Americans to third largest at 6.2% of the state's population.