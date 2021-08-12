Dane County accounts for more than a third of state's population growth since 2010

Dane County added 73,431 people over the past decade, a 15% increase, making it the fastest-growing county in the state, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.
Dane County's population growth represents more than a third of Wisconsin's total population growth of 206,732 over the decade. The Madison metro area was also the fastest-growing in the state, picking up 75,361 residents for a total population of 680,796, a 12.4% increase.
The release of the detailed population data by the U.S Census Bureau — four months late due to COVID-19 — now sends the once-a-decade legislative redistricting process into overdrive. The data show which counties, cities and neighborhoods gained or lost the most people in the 2020 census.
In Wisconsin, the census data show areas such as Dane County, Brown County (Green Bay) and Outagamie County (Appleton) gaining the most people, while Milwaukee County and 20 rural counties lost population.
The data show Milwaukee County lost 8,246 residents over the past decade, a decrease of 0.9%, for a 2020 population of 939,489, still the largest county in the state by far by population.
The county that shrank the fastest over the past decade was Richland County, in southwestern Wisconsin, losing 717 residents or 4% of its population. The next two biggest losers were in rural northern Wisconsin: Taylor County, which lost 776 residents and Rusk County, which lost 567 residents, both 3.8% declines.
State legislators will use the census data to ensure that Wisconsin's political maps reflect how the state's population has grown and shifted since the 2010 census. With a detailed understanding of where Wisconsin's population resides in 2020, they can update the boundaries of the state's eight congressional, 99 Assembly and 33 state Senate districts, and local leaders can redraw municipal and county board districts.
The first batch of state-level 2020 census data came out in April, and guaranteed that Wisconsin will retain its eight congressional seats, which it has maintained since losing one after the 2000 census.
Wisconsin’s population rose to 5,893,718, a 3.6% increase from the 2010 census, retaining its position as the 20th most populous state. Its population growth rate ranked 34th among the 50 states. Altogether, the U.S. population rose to 331,449,281, the Census Bureau said, a 7.4% increase that was the second-slowest ever.
Joe Handrick, a former Republican state lawmaker who helped draw the maps a decade ago, tweeted that Wisconsin's population is expected to shift to a lesser extent than it did in the 10 years prior to the 2010 census.
Shifts in Wisconsin's population are expected to mean that some political districts in higher-growth areas of the state, such as Madison, may need to get smaller geographically, while others in areas losing population, such as Milwaukee and some rural regions, will need to get larger so that they have equal populations, as is mandated by U.S. law.
According to early estimates by outside groups, the census data show Wisconsin's heavily Democratic 2nd Congressional District, including Madison and currently represented by Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, and the state's strongly Republican 8th Congressional District, incorporating Green Bay and currently represented Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, will need to shrink in size to account for their growing populations.
If the 2nd District shrinks, lawmakers may need to draw the neighboring 3rd District into Democratic parts of southwestern Wisconsin, which could help Democrats retain the seat with U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, planning to retire. The 3rd District is the most closely divided in Wisconsin.
Divide over redistricting
With divided government, Wisconsin's redistricting process is expected to be more politically fraught than 10 years ago, when GOP lawmakers controlled both the Legislature and governor's office.
During the state's redistricting process, the Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate will draw the maps and then present them to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. If he vetoes them and the two sides can't reach a compromise, it's likely the courts would end up drawing the maps.
Under the state and U.S. constitutions, the Legislature is charged with drawing political maps. However, Evers has named a citizens commission, which he has claimed is nonpartisan, to present an alternative set of maps to the Legislature for consideration and to provide more transparency in the process.
Evers vowed the commission’s mapmaking process won’t involve lobbyists or secrecy agreements, which Republicans used in the last redistricting process in 2011. Under those maps, Republicans in the Senate and Assembly have for the most part enjoyed healthy majorities, even when receiving fewer votes statewide.
Democrats see this year's redistricting process as an opportunity to lessen the GOP advantage built into last decade's political maps, which are considered some of the most gerrymandered in the country.
The maps do, however, reflect the geographic advantage Republicans hold due to the fact that their voters are spread more evenly throughout the state, while Democratic voters tend to be concentrated more in the state's urban centers, particularly Madison and Milwaukee.
In a statement, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said lawmakers will soon begin the map-drawing process and that he's "confident" they will draw a map that Evers will sign. Vos also announced a website, drawyourdistrict.legis.wisconsin.gov, for any Wisconsin resident to submit a statewide map, regional plan or community of interest to the Legislature between Sept. 1 and Oct. 15.
Increasing diversity
Wisconsin's population became slightly more diverse over the past decade, with non-Hispanic whites making up 78.6% of the state's population, a decrease from 83.3% in 2010. Wisconsin still lagged behind 39 other states in terms of diversity, however. The state’s diversity index, meaning the chance that two people chosen at random would be from different racial and ethnic groups, increased to 37% in 2020 from 28.8% in 2010. Nationwide, the diversity index was much higher at 61.1% in 2020.
The most diverse county in Wisconsin is Milwaukee with a diversity index of 66.8% in 2020. Next is Racine at 49.7%, Kenosha at 45.2% and Dane at 40.8%. Vernon was the least diverse at 9.7%.
The state's second-largest ethnic group is now Hispanics, at 7.6% of the population, moving African Americans to third largest at 6.2% of the state's population.
Non-Hispanic whites now make up 76% of Dane County's population, down from 81.9% in 2010. Hispanics continue to be the second-largest ethnic group in the county, making up 7.5% of the population, up from 5.9% in 2010. Asians are now the third-largest ethnic group in Dane County, at 6.3% of the population, surpassing the African American population.
Wisconsin's non-Hispanic white population actually declined between 2010 and 2020, from 4,738,411 to 4,634,018 people, mirroring the first-ever decrease in the nation's non-Hispanic white population. Dane County's total non-Hispanic white population increased, from 399,488 in 2010 to 426,721 in 2020.
Housing
Dane County was also the fastest growing in terms of housing units, but had one of the lowest vacancy rates — meaning despite the increase in housing there are still too few units available for residents.
From 2010 to 2020, the number of housing units in Dane County increased 15.2%, higher than any other county in the state. The next largest increase was in St. Croix County, which had a 10% increase in units over the same period.
Out of all 72 Wisconsin counties, Dane had the 69th-lowest vacancy rate in 2020, or 4.2%, compared to the statewide rate of 11%.
State Journal reporter Emily Hamer contributed to this report.