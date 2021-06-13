Dane County airport sees massive increase in travelers, but still shy of pre-pandemic levels

Rising vaccination rates and a growing willingness to return to travel plans put off by many due to the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in a massive increase in travel in and out of the Dane County Regional Airport.

Airport data for April shows a roughly 1,500% increase in both passenger arrivals and departures compared with April 2020, the first full month when air travel and businesses shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, Dane County’s airport remains close to 55% down from traffic levels in April 2019, before the pandemic hit.

After posting more than 97,000 departures and more than 101,000 arrivals in April 2019, combined arrivals and departures dropped to about 5,500 in April 2020 as coronavirus-related travel restrictions were implemented and concerns surrounding travel during the pandemic grew.

Dane County Regional Airport spokesperson Michael Riechers said it will take time for the airport to completely return to pre-pandemic levels, but so far this year has shown positive growth. Combined arrivals and departures climbed from less than 55,000 in February to almost 89,000 in both March and April.

Riechers said rising traffic can be attributed to increased vaccine availability and the traditional return to travel season that comes with spring break and warm weather.