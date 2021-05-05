Dane County convenes first meeting of task force to help prevent deaths from suicide, drug overdose and alcoholism

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi convened the first meeting of a task force that is aiming to help prevent deaths from suicide, drug overdose and alcoholism as deaths from some of those causes ticked up last year amid the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parisi convened more than 20 individuals on Wednesday over Zoom to develop a plan to help prevent what the coalition is calling preventable "deaths from despair." The term refers to a trend in increased mortality from opioid overdoses, suicide and chronic alcoholism over the past two decades almost exclusively among white Americans without a four-year college degree. Some experts have attributed to the decline of steady-paying manufacturing jobs and the stability and meaning it brought working people, and problems with the American health care system and social safety net.

Still, task force members said the opioid epidemic is increasingly affecting African-Americans in Dane County.

The task force included people from a variety of backgrounds, such as clinical mental health providers, police, fire and EMS responders, area businesses, crisis service providers, judiciary and community advocates.