Dane County judge orders Vos to produce election investigation records

A Dane County circuit judge on Friday ordered Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to provide records related to the ongoing investigation into Wisconsin's 2020 election being carried out by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.

Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn ruled that Vos, R-Rochester, and Assembly Chief Clerk Ted Blazel need to provide records relating to the investigation from the point that Gableman was hired in May through Aug. 27, when attorneys for Vos say Gableman officially became an authority over those records.

"These need to be produced unless there is a darn good reason why not and I don’t see one at this point," Bailey-Rihn said during a Friday hearing.

Bailey-Rihn said those records need to be produced within 10 days of her Friday ruling.

Vos' attorney Ronald Stadler said the records requests, which were filed this summer by liberal watchdog group American Oversight, needed to be filed with Gableman.

"It’s not about us trying not to produce, it’s that we don’t have them," Stadler said of the records.

Vos alleged that Gableman was the sole authority over those records. Gableman was retained by Vos as a contractor on June 26, one month after Vos announced the investigation. The office of special counsel was created Aug. 27.

However, Bailey-Rihn said state authorities like Vos are responsible for records produced by hired contractors and giving the newly formed office of special counsel retroactive protection over records would essentially create a "shell game."

"That’s what the effect of this is," Bailey-Rihn said. "You can’t have open records requests that are valid on their face to an authority in July and August and then say, 'OK, we’re going to make a subunit and then we can deny these records requests because it’s not us, it’s the subunit.'"

The American Oversight lawsuit alleged Vos and Blazel failed to release documents related to the investigation submitted in an open records request. The Wisconsin State Journal, as well as other media outlets, also have requested similar documents, which have not been provided.

“Speaker Vos has done everything in his power to protect this investigation from scrutiny," American Oversight executive director Austin Evers said in a statement. "After months of delay tactics, finger-pointing, and bureaucratic run-arounds, we are grateful the court has put a stop to these shell games. We are pleased Vos and the Assembly have been ordered to comply with the law and release these records.”

A second lawsuit filed by American Oversight last month seeking records related to the investigation into how the 2020 election was conducted. That lawsuit, which is pending, identified Vos as the sole defendant for not releasing the requested documents in a timely manner.

Vos' office had not responded to a request for comment on Bailey-Rihn's ruling, but the speaker in October accused those seeking public records related to Gableman's probe of trying to "torpedo" the effort. Vos said at the time he planned to release those records when the one-party investigation is finished.

Vos said last month his hope is the investigation — which was originally planned to be finished by the end of October — would be completed before the end of the year. Vos did not say if the investigation could cost more than the $676,000 in taxpayer dollars allocated to the effort in June.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Four voters out of roughly 3 million who cast ballots have been charged with fraud.

