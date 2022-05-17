Dane County Judge questions 'ridiculous' claims that 2020 election grants constituted bribery

A Dane County judge pushed back Tuesday against what he called "ridiculous" claims by a conservative lawyer who has sued the state elections commission and Wisconsin's five largest cities alleging that the acceptance of private grants to administer the 2020 election constituted bribery.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Ehlke said he plans to decide on the matter by mid-June at the latest, but raised multiple questions about the allegations brought forth by Erick Kaardal, of the conservative Chicago-based Thomas More Society, while taking oral arguments Tuesday. Kaardal alleges that officials in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine broke state election laws when they accepted election grants from the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), which is funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

“It’s very obvious that I don’t think much of that argument," Ehlke said of Kaardal's allegation that grant funding influenced the actions by Madison election officials. "I, quite frankly, think it’s ridiculous."

The lawsuit was filed by Kaardal on behalf of five Madison residents as an appeal to the Wisconsin Elections Commission's Dec. 8 dismissal of complaints Kaardal filed earlier that year making similar allegations against CTCL grants.

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin's 70 counties, including many in areas solidly won by former President Donald Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them. CTCL funds were put to a variety of uses, including enhanced COVID-related protections for voters, poll worker training and the purchase of ballot drop boxes and voting machines.

However, Republicans contend CTCL showered money on Wisconsin's largest and most liberal areas in an effort to boost turnout for President Joe Biden in a battleground state Trump narrowly won in 2016 and that Biden ended up winning by less than a percentage point in 2020.

Kaardal has alleged that the use of CTCL funds to purchase absentee ballot drop boxes constitutes election bribery. He pointed to a February ruling by Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren that barred the use of absentee ballot drop boxes except in a clerk's office.

"Despite the fact that this is a violation of Wisconsin’s election law, the Wisconsin Election Commission dismissed the claim, refusing to acknowledge the Madison election officials’ role in this Zuckerberg funded pay-to-play scheme to control the vote," he said in a statement Monday.

Ehlke noted that Bohren's ruling came more than a year after CTCL funding was allocated to cities across the state to help administer the 2020 election. That ruling was later appealed and the matter over the legality of drop boxes is now before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which is expected to rule on the case sometime this summer.

Ehlke and attorneys for the elections commission and city of Madison also took issue with the differing arguments made by Kaardal in the more than 1,000 pages of documents he filed with the court and testimony provided Tuesday, which Ehlke described as "a bit like whack-a-mole."

"My concern … is that it just seems like it’s endless — there’s going to be some new allegation and I guess the Wisconsin Elections Commission is supposed to be investigating everything out there under the sun, which doesn’t seem right to me," Ehlke said.

Attorney Deborah Meiners, who is representing the elections commission, also said the allegations raised by Kaardal on Tuesday differ from those originally raised in the complaint issued last year to the state elections commission.

"They’ve got a whole new roster of citations … that’s the basis for a brand new argument to which the city of Madison never had the opportunity to respond before the commission and to which the commission never had the opportunity to adjudicate."

In addition to the case filed against Madison, Kaardal has pursued similar lawsuits against Milwaukee, Green Bay, Racine and Kenosha after complaints were dismissed in all five cities.

The state elections commission dismissed complaints filed by Kaardal against all five cities late last year, with lawyers representing the agency stating at the time that the allegations didn't "raise probable cause to believe that a violation of law or abuse of discretion has occurred."

State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who chairs the Assembly elections committee and has invited testimony from a number of election deniers, including Kaardal, over the last year, issued a statement Monday accusing CTCL of engaging in an "election bribery scheme." Court decisions, recounts and multiple reviews have found no evidence of widespread fraud in Wisconsin's 2020 election.

Kaardal has been a regular collaborator with former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman as part of the GOP-ordered review into the 2020 election. Gableman was hired last year by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers. Vos announced earlier this month that he had paused Michael Gableman's probe and halved his monthly stipend.

