A Dane County judge on Wednesday rejected a request by one of the attorneys involved in the Republican attempt to hand Wisconsin's Electoral College votes to Donald Trump to disqualify the law firm suing the group.

Jim Troupis, a former Republican-appointed Dane County judge who represented Trump in a failed effort to overturn Wisconsin's 2020 election results, filed the motion last summer alleging he and his wife had an ongoing attorney-client relationship with Stafford Rosenbaum attorney Johanna Allex at the time that other lawyers with the law firm brought the lawsuit against him and several others in May 2022.

Troupis and his wife retained the firm in late 2019 and worked with Allex to develop and prepare an estate plan, which involved providing the law firm with "intensely private and confidential matters and information about their family, assets, and finance," according to Troupis' motion.

While the estate plan was never finalized, Troupis considers himself a client of Stafford Rosenbaum. He contended the financial information provided to the law firm as part of preparing an estate plan is relevant to the lawsuit, as it seeks punitive damages from the defendants.

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ruled that Troupis' attorney-client relationship with Allex ended in February 2020, after he paid the firm for services related to the estate plan — more than two years before the lawsuit was filed. Remington said Troupis' belief that he continued to have an attorney-client relationship after that point "was not reasonable."

Troupis' attorney, Matthew Fernholz, argued Stafford Rosenbaum needed to formally notify Troupis it had concluded its attorney-client relationship.

Attorney Stacie Rosenzweig, who represents Stafford Rosenbaum, said Allex billed Troupis for less than nine hours of work and sent him and his wife estate plan documents in late 2019. The Troupises did not respond to the email or any follow-up correspondence, Rosenzweig said.

"They went radio silent, and they went radio silent for two years," Rosenzweig said.

The lawsuit was filed almost two years later in 2022 on behalf of a handful of Democrats, including two official presidential electors, against the 10 Republicans, as well as Boston-area lawyer Kenneth Chesebro and Troupis.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs allege the 10 Republicans broke several criminal and civil laws, including counterfeiting public records, illegally interfering with official procedures, defrauding the public and engaging in conspiracy, when they signed the official-looking documents and, by doing so, played a role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection attempt at the nation's Capitol.

Plaintiffs seek more than $2.4 million in damages, including $2,000 fines for the Republicans and their attorneys, and up to $200,000 in punitive damages for each plaintiff.

Nine of the 10 Republicans last month filed a motion seeking to have the lawsuit broken up and brought before individual courts in their counties of residence.

Remington has not yet ruled on the motion.

The slate of 10 Republicans met at the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign official-looking documents asserting that Trump won the state. The meeting took place on the same day that the Democratic slate of Wisconsin electors convened in the Capitol building to deliver the state's 10 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden. It also occurred after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Biden had won the election and a month after Wisconsin county clerks canvassed the presidential election results.

