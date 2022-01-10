Dane County judge rejects request to block Gableman election subpoena

A Dane County judge on Monday rejected a request by Wisconsin's Democratic attorney general seeking to block former state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman's demand for an in-person interview with the state's top elections administrator as part of his GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Rhonda Lanford's decision marks a win for Gableman, who was hired last year by legislative Republicans to review the election, an effort that has become bogged down in multiple court battles. Lanford also denied Gableman's request to dismiss the case entirely, a decision that leaves the door open for Attorney General Josh Kaul, who is representing the Wisconsin Elections Commission's nonpartisan administrator Meagan Wolfe, if he decides to continue to fight Gableman's subpoena.

"Should Defendants seek to enforce the subpoenas before this case is decided on the merits through contempt, imprisonment or other means similar to the action pending in Waukesha County … Plaintiffs can certainly file another motion for temporary injunction that the Court will schedule as soon as its calendar permits," Lanford wrote.

Lanford's decision stems from Kaul's October request for a restraining order against a subpoena issued by Gableman seeking election-related documents and the interview with Wolfe.

Kaul said in a statement Monday that, while Lanford has not blocked Gableman's subpoena, her decision "does make clear that the court will reconsider doing so if there’s any attempt to enforce the subpoenas before the challenge to the subpoenas is fully litigated."

In her decision, Lanford wrote that attorneys for Wolfe failed to show she would face contempt charges for refusing to comply with Gableman's subpoena.

In his initial lawsuit, Kaul contended that Gableman issued "numerous subpoenas to state and local election officials in furtherance of an unlawful investigation focused on debunked theories" about the November 2020 election.

Officials have said Wolfe is willing to meet with Gableman or his team, but only in a public setting. An attorney for Wolfe said last month state statutes require that any meeting with Gableman occur in a public setting before a legislative committee, while attorneys for Gableman have contended that the former justice is operating under the authority of the Legislature’s Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections.

“A primary issue with the subpoenas from the outset was the part about meeting in secret,” Wolfe said in a statement. “We continue to have a strong preference for providing testimony in public rather than behind closed doors. We’ve already provided Special Counsel Gableman with documents and data, and conversations are ongoing regarding additional document production.”

Gableman was hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to investigate the election at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers. His contract expired at the close of December, but Vos has said he hopes to have the review finished by the end of February.

"It is my hope that former Justice Gableman will withdraw these unnecessary subpoenas rather than continuing to litigate over them," Kaul said.

A separate case is still pending on Gableman's request that the Waukesha County sheriff compel the mayors of Madison and Green Bay to meet with him or else face jail time. A Waukesha County judge ha scheduled hearing for Jan. 21 on the matter.

Gableman in late December issued a new round of subpoenas, including to the elections commission's Democratic chairperson Ann Jacobs and Madison officials, demanding in-person testimony and and a wide swath of election-related records including emails, internet logs and individual voter information. Gableman has also demanded records related to Dominion Voting Systems machines, though the city of Madison does not use those machines.

The subpoenas also request any records of payments from several nonprofit groups, including the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), which is funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Republicans, including Gableman, have targeted CTCL funds as unfairly increasing turnout in the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine.

In a separate case, Erick Kaardal, a Republican attorney for the conservative Thomas More Society and former secretary and treasurer for the Republican Party of Minnesota, last week filed an appeal in Dane County Circuit Court challenging the Elections Commission’s decision in early December to throw out a complaint filed against the private grant funding provided to the state's five largest cities to help administer last year’s election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin's 72 counties, including many in areas solidly won by Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

An analysis by The Associated Press found only 31 potential cases of voter fraud in Wisconsin’s 2020 election, which represents less than 0.15% of Biden’s margin of victory.

This story will be updated.

