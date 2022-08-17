Dane County Judge rules Michael Gableman no longer in contempt, kicks out-of-state lawyers from case

A Dane County Judge on Wednesday kicked five out-of-state attorneys representing the GOP-ordered 2020 election review — that was up until Friday led by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman — from a largely-concluded open records case, citing the lawyers' application of "phony legal principles to invented facts."

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington also ruled that the Office of Special Counsel had met the conditions necessary to remove Remington's previous contempt order, but directed the office to pay $24,000 in penalties for the 12 days it took the office to satisfy the purge conditions. Like all expenses related to the review, those fees would almost certainly fall on Wisconsin taxpayers.

The ruling comes less than a week after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fired Gableman from the review that has so far cost taxpayers more than $1.1 million while failing to find evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

In a separate 90-page decision, Remington immediately withdrew the pro hac vice admissions he previously granted to the five out-of-state attorneys — James Bopp, Courtney Milbank, Joseph Maughon, Cassandra Dougherty and Michael Massie — representing the office in the case. Such admissions are granted to out-of-state attorneys to allow them to practice law in a particular case and court.

Remington's order comes after attorneys for Gableman last month requested that the circuit court judge recuse himself from presiding over the open records case, asserting in court filings that Remington demonstrated "apparent or actual bias" in previous court hearings, including a heated courtroom exchange where Gableman refused to testify and accused Remington of being a "partisan advocate."

Remington swiftly rejected the request for recusal, writing that the Office of Special Counsel failed to show any proof of bias or meet the statutory factors required for a judge's disqualification.

"A court's resources are the public's resources, and the public has no stomach for the expenditure of judicial resources spent rebutting the unsupported, illogical, and the outright false," Remington wrote in the Wednesday court document. "OSC's brief in support of its motion to recuse is, at times, each of those things."

"If my prior estimation that OSC's brief 'contains inaccuracies' was improvident, it was only in the suggestion that OSC's brief also contains accuracies. But to read the brief casually is to witness fiction distilled from the disappointment of a losing party; a fever dream version of the facts of this case," Remington added. "To read OSC's briefing more closely, one reaches a different conclusion: a pernicious and selfish attempt to repaint the truth. In doing so, OSC denigrates our entire unified court system."

Bopp described Remington's revocation as "at most symbolic, or otherwise pointless.”

"I’ve been practicing for 49 years and no judge, no lawyer even, has ever suggested that I haven’t conducted myself properly and I believe I have done so completely properly and lawfully and appropriately in this case," Bopp added.

In his decision, Remington did not mince words in his view on how Bopp and the other attorneys handled the case, adding that he would consider sanctions against the Office of Special Counsel and its attorneys if the matter had not already been appealed.

Remington earlier this year directed Gableman's "sneering" conduct in the judge's courtroom to the office that regulates attorneys in Wisconsin to take possible action against his license to practice law.

The case is one of four public records lawsuits filed by liberal watchdog group American Oversight against the Office of Special Counsel, Vos and the state Assembly seeking documents related to the review into how Wisconsin's 2020 election was conducted.

Contempt purged

Bopp said Remington's ruling that the office had met the purge conditions offers "complete vindication."

Attorneys for the review have repeatedly said all requested documents have either been provided to American Oversight or posted on the Office of Special Counsel's website.

"The fact that the court has found that we met the purge conditions also is vindication of our position that we were never withholding documents in the first place and therefore were never in contempt," Bopp said.

The Office of Special Counsel has appealed Remington's contempt order and is seeking a review by a three-judge panel in Wisconsin's District 2 Court of Appeals in Waukesha.

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske, a law professor at Marquette University, said Bopp and the other out-of-state attorneys would need to secure permission from the court of appeals or request a stay from Remington in order to represent the Office of Special Counsel in the appeal.

“The way it is right now, they absolutely need to do something else,” Geske said. “They can’t simply just appear in that appeal.”

While Remington concluded that Gableman had met the court's purge conditions, the judge noted that the information provided by the Office of Special Counsel in late June was "far from ideal."

Remington concluded that a second affidavit provided on Aug. 5 sufficiently remedied the deficiencies, though some questions surrounding the review remain unanswered.

"It is true, as American Oversight points out, that ambiguities remain," Remington wrote in the decision. "I am nevertheless satisfied to the 'reasonable degree of certainty' required by my order that OSC has, finally, complied with the Court's order to produce records."

Heather Sawyer, executive director of American Oversight, said in a statement the review did nothing but "waste taxpayer resources promoting dangerously false claims of voter fraud."

Vos, who hired Gableman last summer after pressure from former President Donald Trump, fired the former justice on Friday - three days after Vos, R-Rochester, narrowly defeated his primary opponent Adam Steen, who was endorsed by both Gableman and Trump.

Vos hired Gableman at a cost of $676,000, though legal fees and other court costs have pushed the price tag to more than $1.1 million - all of which will ultimately fall on taxpayers. Gableman was paid more than $100,000 to lead the review.