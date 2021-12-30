Dane County judge seeks answers from Robin Vos on limited election probe records

A Dane County Circuit Court judge on Thursday ordered Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to provide more clarity on the limited documents produced in a records request focused on former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's ongoing review of Wisconsin's 2020 election.

Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn raised the question during a motion hearing Thursday, which stemmed from a records request filed earlier this year by liberal watchdog group American Oversight seeking contractor records related to Gableman's investigation.

Bailey-Rihn expressed confusion over how few documents were produced from the first three months of Gableman's ongoing probe. Attorney's for American Oversight said only 27 of the 148 pages of records provided pertain to contractor records. Attorneys for Vos, R-Rochester, said all available documents have been provided.

"That strikes me as going well beyond credibility," Bailey-Rihn said, adding that the provided records did not include documents like plane tickets or receipts.

Bailey-Rihn said she would not hold Vos in contempt of court at this time, as requested by American Oversight. Instead, Bailey-Rihn scheduled a hearing for next month to find out how thoroughly Vos and Assembly Chief Clerk Ted Blazel searched for records ordered to be released in a previous court decision almost two months ago. Bailey-Rihn has asked that a records custodian testify at the Jan. 24 hearing.

The records being sought span from the point that Gableman was hired in May through Aug. 27, when attorneys for Vos say Gableman officially became an authority over those documents.

American Oversight earlier this month asked Bailey-Rihn to hold Vos in contempt of court for not releasing all the documents and fine him $2,000 a day until the request is fulfilled.

"Based on what we've received, we're just at a loss," said Christa Westerberg, an attorney for American Oversight.

Vos' attorney Ronald Stadler called American Oversight's request for sanctions "baseless" in a court filing earlier this month, adding that attorneys for the group failed to offer evidence that Vos or Blazel intentionally disobeyed, resisted or obstructed the judge's original order.

Stadler said officials searched for and provided available records to American Oversight and any additional records relating to communications from Gableman or any of his contractors or investigators do not exist. He contended American Oversight's demand for additional records is "based on suspicion" and a "backdoor discovery attempt."

Lawsuits mounting

The lawsuit is one of three filed by American Oversight seeking records related to the GOP-ordered probe into how last year's election was conducted. Vos has allocated $676,000 in taxpayer money for the one-party investigation, which is focused on some of the procedures voters and clerks relied on in casting and processing ballots. Vos has said the investigation is now expected to carry over into next year and could cost more, though he has not provided specifics on when the review could be finished or what additional expenses might accrue.

A spokesperson for Vos did not respond to requests for comment this week on if and when he will amend the current contract with Gableman, which is set to expire Friday.

WDJT reported this week that Vos said it's possible the 2022 spring legislative session may run later than normal to work Gableman's investigation into the bill drafting process.

In another records-related case, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington last week issued an order declaring that Vos and Gableman must immediately release public records related to the ongoing investigation. A hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 21 on the matter.

A third lawsuit filed by American Oversight seeks investigation-related records from Vos.

What's more, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Rhonda Lanford said last week she plans to make a decision by Jan. 10 on whether Gableman has the authority to demand a private, in-person interview with Wisconsin elections administrator Meagan Wolfe. The pending decision follows Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's October request for a restraining order against subpoenas issued by Gableman seeking election-related documents and the Wolfe interview.

In addition, a Waukesha County judge earlier this month scheduled a hearing for Jan. 21 on Gableman's request that the Waukesha County sheriff compel the mayors of Madison and Green Bay to meet with him or else face jail time.

Gableman had initially requested interviews with mayors and city clerks in five cities — a demand he later rescinded. But in a legal filing in Waukesha County, Gableman asked for an order compelling Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich to comply with an Oct. 22 legislative subpoena.

Gableman's review has largely focused on private election grants from the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, that Republicans say were used to unfairly increase turnout in the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine.

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin's 72 counties, including many in areas solidly won by Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them.

Reviews of the election by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty found no evidence of widespread fraud, but did lead to recommendations on how elections can be improved. The commission earlier this month took the first steps for administrative rules on a number of issues raised in the Audit Bureau report, including rules for ballot drop boxes and what missing information clerks can fill in on absentee ballot envelopes.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

An analysis by The Associated Press found only 31 potential cases of voter fraud in Wisconsin's 2020 election, which represents less than 0.15% of Biden's margin of victory. In 26 of the 31 cases, prosecutors declined to bring charges after conducting a review.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0