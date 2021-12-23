Dane County judge to rule next month on validity of Gableman's subpoena

An attorney representing Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Meagan Wolfe told a judge Thursday that the public would be "strongly disserved" if former state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman is allowed to hold a closed-door meeting with Wolfe as part of his ongoing probe into the state's 2020 election.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Rhonda Lanford said she plans to make a decision by Jan. 10 on whether Gableman, who was hired earlier this year by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to lead the review, has the authority to demand a private, in-person interview with Wolfe. The pending decision stems from Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's October request for a restraining order against subpoenas issued by Gableman seeking election-related documents and a closed-door interview with Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe.

Kaul has contended that Gableman issued "numerous subpoenas to state and local election officials in furtherance of an unlawful investigation focused on debunked theories about the November 2020 Election," and Wolfe is willing to meet with Gableman or his team, but only in a public setting. Attorney's representing Wolfe have asked that the court to halt Gableman's request, which the former justice has said is paramount to the election review.

Assistant Attorney General Gabe Johnson-Karp said during a hearing Thursday that state statutes require that any meeting with Gableman occur in a public setting before a legislative committee.

"I think the public interest would be strongly disserved by the type of closed-door proceedings that these subpoenas call for," Johnson Karp said.

Attorneys for Gableman and Vos have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit and contend that Gableman is operating under the authority of the Legislature's Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections.

"He stands in the shoes of that committee," said Joseph Voiland, an attorney for the committee’s chairperson Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls.

George Burnett, a lawyer for Vos and the Assembly, said Wolfe is acting as a surrogate for the elections commission, and the commission itself should be compelled to appropriately respond to the subpoenas.

"They are not a citizen, they have no right under the U.S. Constitution," Burnett said. "And for good reason because they owe their allegiance, they owe their fidelity, they owe information to the Assembly, which is one of the bodies that created the agency.”

The case before Lanford is one of several ongoing legal battles related to the GOP-ordered probe into Wisconsin's 2020 election.

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington on Tuesday issued an order in a separate case declaring that Vos and Gableman must immediately release public records related to the ongoing investigation. The case stems from a lawsuit filed earlier this year by liberal watchdog group American Oversight alleging that Vos and Assembly Chief Clerk Ted Blazel have failed to produce public records related to Gableman's review.

A Waukesha County judge earlier this month scheduled a hearing for Jan. 21 on Gableman's request that the Waukesha County sheriff compel the mayors of Madison and Green Bay to meet with him or else face jail time as part of the former state Supreme Court justice's GOP-ordered probe into Wisconsin's 2020 election.

Gableman had initially requested interviews with mayors and city clerks in five cities — a demand he later rescinded. But in a legal filing in Waukesha County, Gableman asked for an order compelling Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich to comply with an Oct. 22 legislative subpoena.

Gableman's lawyer James Bopp said on Thursday the former justice is investigating a series of allegations against the elections commission, including those by Republican Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, who earlier this year called for the five members of the commission — two Republican appointees and three Democratic appointees — to be charged with crimes for waiving the state's special voting deputy requirement.

"It is (Gableman's) hope that through this investigation some of these allegations — hopefully all of them — can be disposed of, debunked and we just move on, but some of them may not be and that is what he is trying to investigate in order to determine and make recommendations on what legal changes need to be made to election law," Bopp said, adding that recommendations may also include changes to the state elections commission itself.

Vos has allocated $676,000 to Gableman's review, which has largely focused on private election grants from the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, that Republicans say were used to unfairly increase turnout in the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine.

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin's 72 counties, including many in areas solidly won by Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them.

Reviews of the election by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty found no evidence of widespread fraud, but did make recommendations on how elections can be improved. The commission earlier this month took the first steps for administrative rules on a number of issues raised in the Audit Bureau report, including rules for ballot drop boxes and what missing information clerks can fill in on absentee ballot envelopes.

A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

An analysis by The Associated Press found only 31 potential cases of voter fraud in Wisconsin's 2020 election, which represents less than 0.15% of Biden's margin of victory. In 26 of the 31 cases, prosecutors declined to bring charges after conducting a review.

