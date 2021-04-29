Dane County judge voids GOP contracts with law firms for redistricting

In his decision, Ehlke reasoned that hiring private attorneys for anticipated litigation is not within the core power of the Legislature, and that only in rare circumstances when the Legislature's institutional interests are involved may it properly engage in litigation without interfering with the powers of the executive branch.

"If 'anticipated, likely, or impending' litigation were read into the statute, as defendants suggest, it would mean the Speaker and Majority Leader could hire outside counsel whenever they subjectively believe litigation might occur," Ehlke wrote. "How would courts ever review such decisions? Is a 5% probability of litigation sufficient? What about 15%?"

Ehlke did, however, add that if the Legislature's contract with Bell Giftos St. John had only related to advice regarding the constitutional and statutory requirements and principles related to redistricting, it would "arguably fall within the core powers of the legislature to enact redistricting legislation."

It's possible the Legislature could attempt to use such reasoning to hire outside counsel for advice on redistricting.