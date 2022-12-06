Dane, Milwaukee county clerks subpoenaed as part of Trump probe

The U.S. Department of Justice has subpoenaed election officials in Dane County and Milwaukee for communications with former President Donald Trump and his allies as part of the former president's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell on Tuesday confirmed receiving a subpoena in late November, which he said is similar to a request filed Nov. 22 with Milwaukee Clerk George Christenson as part of the ongoing investigation into the events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The subpoenas from DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith, first reported by The Washington Post, request any communications with members of Trump's 2020 re-election campaign and aides between June 1, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2021. The document lists 19 individuals close to Trump's campaign, including Jim Troupis, a former Dane County Circuit Court judge who was reportedly involved in the plot to pass then-Vice President Mike Pence slates of fake electors as Pence was set to confirm the presidential election results on Jan. 6, 2021.

Others named in the subpoena include Boston-area lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, the former president's campaign manager Bill Stepien, adviser Boris Epshteyn, John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Cleta Mitchell.

McDonell said he plans to fully comply with the Justice Department's request but added any communications he's had with the individuals named in the request have been minimal.

"A lot of these Republican clerks in other states got these phone calls from the president or Rudy Giuliani. Well, they weren't calling me," McDonell said. "A lot of the communications I had with, say Troupis, who's on that list, was in the context of the recount."

Trump's campaign paid Troupis' firm for legal consulting regarding a recount after the 2020 presidential election that he lost, federal reports show. Recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties reaffirmed Trump's loss.

Troupis also represented the former president in a bid to invalidate enough ballots to overturn the 2020 election result in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected Trump's effort on Dec. 14, 2020. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case in February 2021.

Epshteyn, a former Trump campaign strategic adviser who has pushed the former president's baseless voter fraud claims, earlier this year joined state Rep. Timothy Ramthun's 2022 campaign for governor. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers ultimately won a second term in the Nov. 8 election.

Epshteyn was part of the GOP effort to hand Electoral College votes in several states including Wisconsin to Trump. He has also been subpoenaed by the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Washington Post reports that similar subpoenas were issued to local election officials in battleground states of Arizona and Michigan. They are the first known subpoenas issued by Smith, who was named last month by Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

It's unclear if the Justice Department has issued subpoenas to others in the state. Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Riley Vetterkind said he's unaware of any subpoenas received by the agency from Smith.

State Journal reporter Alexander Shur contributed to this report.