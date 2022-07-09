'Dark store' tax opponents aim for decisive victory with case headed to Wisconsin's highest court

BURLINGTON — For years, opponents of Wisconsin’s “dark store” method for taxing big-box retailers worked in vain to persuade state lawmakers to change the law.

Those opponents now are pinning their hopes instead on the judicial branch of state government.

City administrators and others say a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling expected later this year could stop Walmart and other retailers from avoiding paying their fair share of property taxes.

But if the Supreme Court rules in favor of dark store taxation, the strategy of seeking judicial relief will backfire for the cities, villages and towns that are taking on big business in the hopes of increasing tax bases.

Curt Witynski, deputy director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, acknowledges the risk involved in pushing the issue in the courts. And now that the state’s highest court has agreed to weigh in, Witynski said, the stakes are higher than ever.

“We’re excited,” he said. “But a little bit nervous, too.”

The league, a longtime critic of dark store taxation, has intervened in the Supreme Court case with a friend-of-the-court brief arguing against the tax breaks for big-box operators.

Business groups have intervened, too, urging the court to rule in favor of retailers by upholding a system that the groups defend as fair taxation.

Scott Rosenow, an attorney for Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, wrote in his brief that the underlying dark store issues could have implications for other Wisconsin property owners.

“This court’s decision,” Rosenow wrote, “will be far-reaching.”

The dispute began in Wisconsin after a different ruling from the Supreme Court in 2008 allowed for setting a retail store’s taxable value based on similar properties that are vacant, a.k.a. “dark stores.”

Walmart, Target, Menards and other large retailers began arguing for lower values on their stores, in many instances leading to court fights with cities whose tax assessors would not make adjustments to match the value of currently operating stores with the value of mothballed properties.

Local government officials contend that operating retail stores are inherently more valuable to their owners and, therefore, should have a higher value for tax purposes. Businesses say the value of the land and building has nothing to do with whether a store is open for business.

In Racine County, Walmart filed a suit last year against the City of Burlington, arguing that the taxable value of its store at 1901 Milwaukee Ave. should be reduced from $8.6 million to $4.5 million.

If Walmart succeeds, its yearly property tax bill in Burlington will be slashed from $160,000 to about $80,000. That would force city officials to make up the difference by either reducing government services or increasing taxes on other property owners in the community.

Court records show that both sides in the Walmart-Burlington dispute have agreed to postpone action in their case until the Supreme Court ruling later this year.

In another case, the Village of Mount Pleasant settled out-of-court with Walmart last year by agreeing to trim about $1 million in assessed property value from two local stores that had previously been assigned a combined value of $24 million.

The case headed to the Supreme Court stems from a dispute between the City of Delavan in Walworth County and the owners of a Lowe’s Home Improvement store at 2015 E. Geneva St.

The City of Delavan has assigned the Lowe’s store a value of $8.9 million for tax purposes. Lowe’s Home Centers LLC has invoked the dark store rule and filed suit to reduce its tax assessment to $3.6 million.

After losing at both the circuit court and appeals court level, Lowe’s appealed to the Supreme Court. The justices agreed to hear the case, marking their first review of dark store taxation since the issue arose from the court’s previous action in 2008.

Only three of seven justices who ruled in the 2008 case are still on the court today.

Oral arguments in the Lowe’s-Delavan case are scheduled for Sept. 28.

Lowe’s Home Centers attorney Mark Vyvyan declined to comment.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian is among the local government officials who are watching the Supreme Court case with interest throughout the state.

Kenosha currently is being sued by both Lowe’s Home Centers LLC and grocery store operator Woodman’s Food Markets Inc. in disputes over store property assessments.

Antaramian said the Supreme Court ruling will impact how cities handle such disputes in the future. If the court allows the dark store loophole to continue, he said, some local officials might reconsider whether they want big-box retailers in their communities.

“People will start looking more and more at the cost-benefit of having retail,” the mayor said.

Online court records show similar pending court cases involving Walmart in Sturgeon Bay, La Crosse, Fond du Lac, Watertown, Baraboo, Franklin, Mukwonago, Rice Lake, Monona, New Richmond and St. Croix Falls.

In addition to Kenosha, those battling Lowe’s Home Centers currently include Manitowoc, Plover and Wauwatosa.

Plover Village Administrator Dan Ault, whose community has filed a brief with the Supreme Court, said the high court ruling will set a precedent with statewide implications.

If the court allows big business to continue seeking unfair tax breaks, Ault said, homeowners and other taxpayers will be the victims forced to pay higher taxes to make up the difference.

“It’s really important that we prevail here,” he said. “That’s a big win for the people.”

Dark store opponents spent years lobbying Wisconsin state lawmakers to take legislative action addressing the issue. But state legislative leaders voiced mixed feelings and left the matter unresolved.

Witynski said the municipal league then made an effort to encourage cities, villages and towns to fight big-box retailers in court, theorizing that if the legislative branch would not respond, maybe the courts would.

Many municipalities have since won their court fights, Witynski said, so his group has high hopes for scoring a knockout blow with the Supreme Court case.

While acknowledging that the current seven-member court has a reputation for siding with big business, Witynski said, fairness in taxation seems to be an idea that transcends ideology.

“This is one of the issues that don’t fall along clear party lines,” he said. “We think the judges will understand this.”