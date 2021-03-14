Daylight saving time has 'significant public health and safety risks,' experts say

Our lives are driven by three separate clocks — body, sun, and social — all interrelated but each keeping time in its own way. So says Till Roenneberg, a German researcher who specializes in chronobiology and is credited with originating the term "social jet lag." He estimates that it might affect two out of three people.

The body clock is the internal timepiece, responding to light and darkness, Roenneberg said in a 2019 paper. The body's "circadian" life is tied to the sun, which is a more powerful stimulus than artificial light.

While it is related to the sun's daily comings and goings, the social clock — the one whose time is displayed on clocks, phones, and computers, and the one the boss is most likely to care about — is a "construct ... the local time determined by policy." (Feel free to share that with the boss.)

When we change the clocks, Roenneberg argues, "We do not change time, we only change social clocks. ... Days are not becoming additionally longer and the sun does not set additionally later." Flying across time zones, the body is exposed to new light-dark cycles. That tends not to happen when one enters a new time zone while remaining in one's own bed

According to the social clock, we're all about to move to Bermuda. Don't get your hopes up.