Deal has St. Croix Chippewa on way to being second Wisconsin tribe to offer sports betting

Sports gambling

A wall of televisions greets visitors at the FanDuel sports book at the Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque, Iowa. The televisions offer constant streaming of sporting events and information that could be of interest to gamblers.

 BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL

ONEIDA — Gamblers may soon have more opportunities to wager on sports in Wisconsin.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration announced Monday that it has amended its gaming compact with the St. Croix Chippewa to allowing betting on sports and other events at tribal casinos, on tribal land and on land held in trust for the tribe.

The St. Croix Tribal Council approved the amendment on Nov. 30. The U.S. Department of the Interior still must sign off on the change, but the tribe already has started building a sports book facility at its Turtle Lake casino. The tribe also has casinos in Danbury and Hertel in northwestern Wisconsin.

The Evers administration in July amended its compact with the Oneida Nation to allow sports wagers at its facilities, legalizing sports gambling in Wisconsin for the first time.

Potawatomi officials, who operate a casino in Milwaukee, have said they plan to seek a similar compact amendment with the state.

Officials from the other tribal nations in Wisconsin that operate casinos have not announced any sports betting plans.

After a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, an increasing number of states — including Iowa, Illinois and Indiana — legalized sports betting.

Wisconsin has not done so, although some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have expressed support.

It would first need to be approved by the Assembly and Senate in two consecutive sessions and would then need to be approved in a statewide referendum in order to change the state’s constitution.

Sports betting hasn’t been a significant source of new revenue for the states that have approved it.

In Nevada, for example, just $20 million in tax revenue was raised in 2018 from $300 million in revenue generated from $5 billion in bets, a Legislative Reference Bureau report stated. Mississippi and Pennsylvania have brought in half of what they expected, while Rhode Island and West Virginia have brought in even less, according to the report.

VIXIO Gambling Compliance, a company that tracks gambling legislation and performance, issued a report in January predicting national revenue for legal sports betting could reach $3.1 billion in 2021 and grow to as much as $10 billion within five years.

