A symposium on diversity, equity and inclusion programming hosted by the Medical College of Wisconsin and featuring speakers including U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has been moved off campus due to “disruptive conditions,” campus officials said Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Association of Scholars symposium was scheduled to take place Friday at Milwaukee’s Medical College of Wisconsin. The panel, which included Johnson, R-Oshkosh, state Rep. Dave Murphy, R-Greenville, and John Sailer, a senior fellow and director of university policy with the National Association of Scholars, was to be focused on “the uses and abuses of government-sponsored Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programming in universities generally and specifically in medical, scientific and technical education,” according to a listing of the event.

However, Medical College of Wisconsin President John Raymond Sr. told students and staff in a May 4 message — posted online by Sailer — he had rescinded use of campus facilities for the symposium based on input received from stakeholders.

Raymond added the decision was not due to the topic or the viewpoint of the speakers and it’s possible the symposium could be held on campus in the future “under less disruptive conditions.”

“We believe that a fundamental purpose of a university is to facilitate the exchange of ideas, even when those ideas challenge our cherished values or are offensive to members of our university community,” Medical College of Wisconsin spokesperson Holly Botsford said in an email. “However, such conversations need to occur at a time when there are circumstances that encourage respectful dialogue.”

“Hosting the symposium at MCW generated many passionate viewpoints and the conversation about it became unacceptably disruptive,” Botsford added. “Those conditions were not conducive to a meaningful dialogue, and MCW leadership made the decision that the situation could not be rectified before the planned symposium.”

In an April 30 letter sent to Raymond, also posted online by Sailer, college faculty wrote they were opposed to the university hosting “this pseudo-academic and potentially harmful meeting.”

“The presence of this organization on campus directly impacts our students, especially those who are routinely subjected to discrimination and the effects of racism,” according to the letter. “Discourse that is politically motivated and not rooted in evidence adds nothing to the MCW learning community and makes our learners feel unsafe.”

Scheduled event

The event listing notes that Sailer’s research on DEI policies in higher education has been published in the Wall Street Journal and credited with the “recent trend at a growing number of universities to prohibit the use of diversity statements in faculty hiring.”

“This petition — which falsely accuses me of using discriminatory language and butchers the concept of academic freedom — was successful,” Sailer tweeted Friday. “President Raymond canceled the event. A textbook hecklers veto.”

“Students should be able to freely explore different concepts, ideas, and worldviews so they are equipped to lead successful lives inside a free and open society,” Johnson said in a statement. “Instead, higher education has increasingly devolved into institutions of intolerance, conformist bullying, and intellectual tyranny.”

Murphy, who chairs the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities, said he was surprised by the cancellation. He added the symposium is still expected to take place in Milwaukee this Friday, although the off-campus location has not been finalized.

“I’ve had it on my calendar for like a month and so all of a sudden, the week before, now suddenly John Sailer is somebody we can’t speak with?” Murphy said Tuesday.

Murphy’s committee held public hearings last month in Madison and Eau Claire on the topics of free speech and diversity on Wisconsin campuses. On Thursday, the committee will hold an informational hearing at the Capitol to discuss “how the lack of free speech and intellectual diversity on college campuses affects the quality of higher education,” according to a notice for the meeting.

Only invited speakers will be allowed to testify at the hearing. Those invited include Sailer, UW System President Jay Rothman, former UW System Regent and president of Free Speech for Campus Tim Higgins.

Trending topic

The topic of diversity, equity and inclusion has carried over into the state’s biennial budget process as Republicans begin rewriting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal for the state’s two-year spending plan, cutting programs and measures they’re against and offering alternatives.

On Friday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told conservative WISN-AM radio host Jay Weber that he’s open to cutting about $14 million in funding for University of Wisconsin System positions focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, saying those workers are “burrowed in like a tick on every single college campus.”

Evers has called Vos’ proposal “ridiculous” and “wrongheaded.”

Vos’ comments came amid a tumultuous week at UW-Madison, sparked by a video on social media showing a white woman — believed to be a UW-Madison student — spewing racial slurs and joking about returning Black people to slavery.

Hundreds of students marched against what they see as the university’s inadequate response to the video. University statements criticized the video but said the woman’s speech was legally protected.

The stated purpose of the UW System’s DEI offices is to “improve the human condition for all, especially those of diverse racial and ethnic identities, nationalities, social and economic status, sexual orientations, gender identity/expressions, ages, physical and mental abilities, religious beliefs or political ideologies.”

There has been a recent Republican push to eliminate such positions nationally, led by the conservative Manhattan Institute, which says DEI positions “stifle intellectual diversity, prevent equal opportunity, and exclude anyone who dissents from a rigid orthodoxy.”

More than 20 states have introduced anti-DEI bills. Some proposals seek to limit conversations about race on campus and others propose removing DEI positions in universities, the Brookings Institution reported.

