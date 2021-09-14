Dem bill would set Senate deadline for confirmation hearings

With the fight over control of Wisconsin’s natural resources policy board in its fifth month, Democratic lawmakers have drafted legislation that would set deadlines for the Wisconsin Senate to act on the governor’s political appointees.

More than 150 people appointed by Gov. Tony Evers are still awaiting Senate approval, and more than two thirds of those have been waiting more than 100 days, according to Sen. Tim Carpenter's office. Several have been waiting for nearly three years.

Carpenter, the author of the bill, said Republicans who control the Senate are neglecting their responsibility and distorting the process by refusing to provide advice and consent on the governor’s appointees.

“It’s a scary thing. Republicans are going down this road that’s very dangerous,” Carpenter said. “They’re potentially wiping out the voters’ choice for Gov. Evers on basically everything.”

Under current rules, the Senate president must refer nominations to an appropriate committee to consider the candidate’s qualifications, and that committee must provide written recommendations to the full senate, but there are no deadlines for action.