Demand for lumber, building supplies drives up the price of homes in Wisconsin, across country

“Some builders are having to wait two to four months just to get a refrigerator in,” Wagner said. “Other builders are ordering all materials upon digging the foundation, just so they know they will have it at the correct time of the build.”

Increased demand and costs, paired with supply chain challenges, has forced some builders to ease back on how many projects they take on.

Earlier this month, the National Association of Home Builders reported that housing production in the U.S. fell in April, due in large part to the rising cost of materials. Overall housing starts dropped 9.5% that month, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau.

“The decline in single-family permits indicates that builders are slowing construction activity as costs rise,” NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz said in a statement. “While housing starts were strong at the beginning of the year, due to home builders constructing homes that were sold pre-construction, higher costs and limited availability of building materials have now paused some projects.”

In addition, NAHB also reported that the number of single-family homes that have been permitted but have yet to start construction increased to 131,000 units in April, which is 47% higher than a year ago.