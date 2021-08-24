Democratic lawmaker calls for campaign donations to defeat COVID-stricken GOP senator

A Madison Democratic lawmaker is facing blowback from Republicans for soliciting campaign contributions to defeat state Sen. Andre Jacque, a mask and vaccine mandate opponent who was hospitalized last week with COVID-19 and whom a colleague said was in need of prayers.
Jacque's spokesperson Matt Tompach declined to comment on the De Pere Republican's condition Tuesday, days after Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, posted on his Facebook page asking followers to pray for Jacque, who was hospitalized on Aug. 16 after testing positive for COVID-19.
"He is in serious need of your prayers tonight," Sortwell said Friday. "He is in the hospital with Covid induced pneumonia."
On Aug. 17, Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, tweeted in reference to Jacque's attendance at two legislative committee meetings at the state Capitol days before his hospitalization. In at least one meeting, Jacque spoke without wearing a mask, which Roys called "selfish, irresponsible, dangerous behavior."
In a follow-up tweet, Roys posted a link to the State Senate Democratic Committee's donations page with the comment "just gonna drop this here, so we can have a nice bundle for whoever runs against (Jacque)."
Just gonna drop this here, so we can have a nice bundle for whoever runs against him: https://t.co/6MO8Fe8JN5— Kelda Roys 😷💉 (@keldahelenroys) August 17, 2021
One of the Legislature's most conservative members, Jacque has been a vocal opponent of mask and vaccine mandates and has sponsored legislation that would have barred government officials or business owners from requiring proof of vaccination. The bills were ultimately vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Like other Republicans, Jacque also has opposed the statewide mask mandate that was ultimately struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in March.
Roys' tweet was met with criticism online, with some calling the statement "ghoulish" and "appallingly gross."
Roys, who is pregnant and at higher risk for severe illness if she contracts COVID-19, defended the tweet Tuesday.
“There is a public health emergency going on, we’re in a pandemic that is getting deadlier by the day because of in part the reckless actions of some of our elected leaders and I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure we elect people who care about public health and who are going to do their best to keep all of our kids safe," Roys said in an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal.
"The fact that Sen. Jacque engaged in such reckless actions and the fact that the state Senate is showing a blatant disregard to public health by not doing any appropriate follow ups or policy changes, that’s continuing to put people needlessly in harm’s way," Roys added.
Tompach declined a request for comment on Roys' tweet.
Jacque, 40, said on Aug. 16 that he was at the hospital with pneumonia but he was "largely asymptomatic with the exception of fatigue." The last update on Jacque's health was provided a week ago, when his office said Jacque was "tired but in good spirits."
Jacque's office also has not answered questions about whether he has been vaccinated.
“As a human being I have every hope that Jacque recovers quickly, I don’t want anyone sick from COVID and that’s the whole point," Roys said. "That’s why I got vaccinated, that’s why I wear a mask, that’s why I encourage others to do so."
Unvaccinated Wisconsin residents are almost three times as likely to catch COVID-19 and nearly four times as likely to be hospitalized for the coronavirus than their fully vaccinated peers, according to data from the state Department of Health Services.
The data also show fully vaccinated people experience a 10-fold reduction in their risk of dying from COVID-19 — which has seen increased transmission across the state due in large part to the more contagious delta variant.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
