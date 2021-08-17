Democratic millennial leader Steven Olikara joins Wisconsin US Senate race

Steven Olikara, a 31-year-old who has worked with young office holders to reach bipartisan solutions, announced Tuesday he is joining the crowded Democratic field for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin.

Olikara is running his first campaign and is the 11th Democrat to get in the race for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who hasn't said yet whether he will seek a third term for the seat that is up in 2022. Johnson is a close ally of former President Donald Trump, who encouraged him to run again.

Wisconsin's Senate race is expected to be one of the most hotly contested nationwide, regardless of whether Johnson runs, in part because the state is so evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats and majority control of the Senate will be in play.

The Democratic primary is just under a year away on Aug. 9.

Olikara, a musician and former DJ, said he would bring his guitar on the campaign trail and play Johnny Cash songs while pitching a message emphasizing collaboration and consensus building. He said his message is designed to attract liberal Democrats who supported Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, "politically homeless Republicans" and "disillusioned, disaffected independents."