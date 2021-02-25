 Skip to main content
Democratic, Republican campaign committees accepted excessive campaign contributions
Democratic, Republican campaign committees accepted excessive campaign contributions

  • Updated
State Capitol

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin, along with other fundraising arms for Wisconsin Democrats and Republicans accepted excess campaign contributions last year.

According a Wisconsin Democracy Campaign review of 2020 campaign finance reports, four political groups accepted donations over the state-imposed cap on contributions: the state Democratic Party; Republican Assembly Campaign Committee; Committee to Elect a Republican Senate; and Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee. 

Under Wisconsin campaign finance law, political contributions from corporations and political action committees are capped at $12,000 a year to each of the four legislative campaign committees and state parties.

According to the Democracy Campaign review, the state Democratic Party accepted $24,000 from the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Committee on Political Education, as well as $24,000 from the Service and Hospitality Workers Union PAC in Milwaukee. 

The Republican Assembly Campaign Committee also accepted excessive contributions: $24,000 from MolsonCoors and $14,000 from Allstate Insurance.

The Committee to Elect a Republican Senate took in $12,500 from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state's largest business lobby as well as $22,000 from engineering firm Kapur & Associates. 

Finally, the Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee accepted $24,000 in contributions from the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization.

The Democracy Campaign said it intends to file ethics complaints against the committees that accepted excess donations. 

Wisconsin Ethics Commission administrator Daniel Carlton declined to confirm receipt of the ethics complaints because they are confidential. 

According to the Ethics Commission settlement schedule, the penalty for receiving excessive contributions is a $500 fine, plus surrendering the amount of the excessive contribution.

