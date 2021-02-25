Democratic, Republican campaign committees accepted excessive campaign contributions

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin, along with other fundraising arms for Wisconsin Democrats and Republicans accepted excess campaign contributions last year.

According a Wisconsin Democracy Campaign review of 2020 campaign finance reports, four political groups accepted donations over the state-imposed cap on contributions: the state Democratic Party; Republican Assembly Campaign Committee; Committee to Elect a Republican Senate; and Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee.

Under Wisconsin campaign finance law, political contributions from corporations and political action committees are capped at $12,000 a year to each of the four legislative campaign committees and state parties.

According to the Democracy Campaign review, the state Democratic Party accepted $24,000 from the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Committee on Political Education, as well as $24,000 from the Service and Hospitality Workers Union PAC in Milwaukee.