Democratic state Sen. Lena Taylor announces bid for lieutenant governor

State Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, on Monday announced her bid for lieutenant governor, making her the first Democratic candidate to formally declare candidacy for the seat.

Taylor, who has served in the state Legislature since being elected to the Assembly in 2003, said she has notified Gov. Tony Evers' office of her candidacy. Evers, who is seeking a second term in office next year, has not made an endorsement in the race. Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes earlier this year announced he is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who has yet to say whether or not he plans to seek another term in office.

"I'm enthusiastic about filing to fill the vacancy on the Democratic ticket with our great Gov. Tony Evers as we move forward as a state under his leadership," Taylor said outside the Capitol Monday.

Taylor, 55, listed agriculture and music as two primary focal points of her campaign, which she said will help connect rural and urban voters in the state.

"The governor’s office has been a champion of agriculture and I intend to be a team partner in helping to continue to promote agriculture," Taylor said. "That is what I will do not just sometimes, but all the time.”

If elected, Taylor would become the state's first Black female lieutenant governor. Barnes, who was elected alongside Evers in 2018, is the state's first Black lieutenant governor. Taylor was elected to the state Senate in 2004 and she won her most recent reelection bid last fall.

Earlier in 2020, Taylor lost her run for Milwaukee Mayor to incumbent Tom Barrett.

On the GOP side, state Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, Lancaster Mayor David Varnam and Ben Voelkel, former aide to Johnson, are running for the lieutenant governor seat. The winner of the August 9 primary will join the winner of the Republican primary to face Evers on Nov. 8, 2022.

“We welcome Sen. Taylor to the race, and while they have vastly different political positions, Sen. Testin considers her a friend," Testin's campaign spokesperson Chris Olmstead said. "The next year will allow the opportunity to lay out competing visions on how to best move Wisconsin forward, and a continuation of the catastrophic policies of this Evers Administration won’t cut it for Badger State voters.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0