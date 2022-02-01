Democratic U.S. Senate candidates added millions to campaigns in fourth quarter

Two wealthy Democratic U.S. Senate candidates added millions to their campaigns in the fourth quarter of 2021, giving them a leg up in the busy Democratic field in a fight to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
U.S. Senate candidate and Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry added $1.55 million to his campaign between October and December, bringing his fourth-quarter total to over $2 million, including $473,000 he raised from donors.
Lasry finished the year with $1.12 million on hand and $5.1 million total raised — including over $2.3 million he put in the race — in what is sure to become one of the state's most expensive U.S. Senate Democratic primaries and general elections as the nation looks to Wisconsin as one of the most critical elections to determine the future of the 50-50 U.S. Senate.
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski added $750,000 to her campaign in the fourth quarter and received around $350,000 in contributions, finishing the year with $1.3 million cash on hand, her campaign reported Monday.
Godlewski's campaign total is about $3 million, which includes another $1 million she contributed in the third quarter last year.
Johnson raked in $711,500 in the final three months of 2021, ending the year with $2.46 million cash on hand — more than any of his Democratic challengers. His 2021 total exceeds $3 million despite not announcing his reelection bid until Jan. 9, after which most Democratic candidates said they received a bump in donations.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson raised $213,500 from October to December, putting the self-proclaimed underdog financially behind the other Democrats in terms of the total amount raised, according to his report.
Nelson reported having $484,000 cash on hand after raising $1.15 million since he declared his candidacy in October 2020.
While some other candidates made more between donations and self-funding, U.S. Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes reported raising over $1.2 million — more than any other candidate — in fourth quarter donations alone. He has raised $2.3 million total, and had $1.1 million cash on hand at the end of the year.
Barnes’ campaign said the $1.23 million he raised breaks down to a $43.65 average donation from 17,830 total donors.
Regardless of the Democratic primary victor, the Democratic nominee is certain to face headwinds in the race against Johnson. History points to the presidential party performing poorly in the midterm elections, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and 40-year high inflation rate also could be major factors.
The U.S. Senate primary is Aug. 9, and the general election is Nov. 8.
Also Monday, Democratic super PAC Priorities USA announced it is investing $30 million in digital ads and outreach for seven battleground states, including Wisconsin, ahead of November's midterm elections.
