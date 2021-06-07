Democratic U.S. Senate candidates at state convention vow to unseat Ron Johnson

She knocked what she views as the current “Swiss Cheese tax system” that benefits corporations and the wealthy, and said she wants to get rid of the filibuster and pass landmark legislation protecting voting rights and democracy. She also vowed to support a $15 minimum wage.

Battino highlighted her experience as a physician, which she said positions her to fight for access to health care for all people.

“If you have to choose between your health and financial ruin, you are not free,” Battino said.

Lasry said he would bring a fresh perspective to politics, and pointed to his work with the Bucks as valuable in helping to solve some of the country’s most pressing problems. He highlighted the fact the Bucks provide a $15 minimum wage, his support for racial equality, and offering up the Bucks Arena for early voting, though city officials later declined the offer in October.