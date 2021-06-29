Democratic U.S. Senate candidates show differing approaches on health care, student debt

Battino said doing so would provide economic stimulus to young people and support racial inequity in education. She and Larson added that public education should be free in America.

"I think there has to be something that wipes out college debt so that people can actually start from scratch," Larson said.

Godlewski said eliminating college debt is "part of the solution" but that lawmakers should also look at other ideas as well, such as addressing student loan interest rates.

Lasry didn't directly address whether he supports efforts to wipe out student debt, but said he supports programs that forgive student debt for people who take jobs in public service organization, such as AmeriCorps, the Peace Corps or government, but that those in high-paying private industry should pay their loans back. He also said lawmakers should address student loan rates, ensure community college is free, and support non-college options, such as technical colleges.

Olikara does not support full elimination of student debt.

"Just a blanket check to every dollar of student debt is unwise right now," Olikara said. "That’s not addressing the root problem. Then we’ll have another student debt bubble 10 years from now."