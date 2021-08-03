Democrats introduce bills that would overhaul Wisconsin campaign finance system

Wisconsin Democrats introduced a package of bills on Tuesday that would make a series of changes to the state's campaign finance laws by imposing stricter campaign contribution limits and requiring more transparency among donors.

Several Democrats, as well as advocacy groups such as the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, introduced seven bills to address a campaign finance system they say favors the wealthy and corporations and has delegated Wisconsinites to the role of mere spectators to the political process.

"In race after race, year after year, campaign finance records are being broken," said Wisconsin Democracy Campaign executive director Matt Rothschild. "All this spells disaster for the citizens of Wisconsin. It's disaster because our voices are being drowned out. There's no way that the average citizen of Wisconsin has an equal say with the billionaires and the special interests."

Democrats introducing the legislation included Sens. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee; Melissa Agard, D-Madison; and Reps. Deb Andraca, D-Whitefish Bay; Jonathan Brostoff, D-Milwaukee; and Lisa Subeck, D-Madison.