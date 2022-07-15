Democrats, Republicans look to competitive suburbs for thin margins they need to win

WAUWATOSA — Gathered in the backyard of a suburban brick home, a group of women convened late last month to discuss the future of abortion rights and the 2022 midterms.

One woman in what was once a far more Republican suburban Milwaukee community said the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade made her feel afraid. One said she was deeply sad; another said she felt overwhelmed with grief. One, Rep. Robyn Vining, D-Wauwatosa, said women had fewer rights that day than the week before.

The hourlong conversation, organized partly by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, also turned to discussing the work they felt was necessary to turn out the vote in their area. That type of suburban political activism will be crucial for Democrats as they seek to hold on to the statewide offices they won back in 2018.

Among their target audiences, former Wauwatosa mayor Kathy Ehley said, are conservatives who aren't comfortable with the Republican Party's direction under former President Donald Trump, but remain quiet about their discontent.

"We got to help them feel comfortable voting for somebody who has a 'D' after their name," she said.

While there's no clear measure of how many of those Republicans are open to voting Democratic, elections in Wisconsin are decided on the margins. And few places across the state are becoming as evenly split politically while registering as high of a turnout as the suburbs, especially those surrounding Milwaukee.

President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the state by about 21,000 votes, or less than 1 percentage point, in 2020. In 2016, Trump beat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by about 1 point, or fewer than 23,000 votes, and in 2018 Democratic Gov. Tony Evers defeated incumbent Republican Gov. Scott Walker by about 1 point, or fewer than 30,000 votes.

Although experts have predicted the 2022 midterms will be bleak for liberal candidates, Democratic operatives and candidates are hoping to win over suburban Wisconsinites who are fed up with Republican gerrymandering, inaction on gun control and the elimination of constitutionally protected abortion rights. At the same time, Republicans are putting inflation, crime and public education policy messaging front-and-center to keep suburban Wisconsin on their side.

“Inflation, crime, and education are top-of-mind for Wisconsinites in suburban communities," said Republican Party of Wisconsin executive director Mark Jefferson, adding that Evers' and Biden's "failed leadership" brought high prices, violent crime, closed schools and lower education standards.

One key focus area for both parties are the so-called WOW counties ringing Milwaukee — Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington — where the majority of people are Republicans but more and more people are turning toward the Democratic Party. With the exception of Washington County, the so-called "WOW counties" are consistently registering far higher percentages of voters favoring Democrats in elections since 2004, though each county still tabulates more Republican than Democratic votes in those elections.

In the 2004 presidential election, for example, Waukesha County registered over twice as many Republican votes as Democratic ones. In the 2020 presidential election, Republican votes still outnumbered Democratic ones but only by about 50%. In Ozaukee County, the number Republican votes in the 2004 presidential contest was slightly under twice the number of Democratic ones. By the 2020 presidential election, there were only about 28% more Republican votes. With the exception of the 2008 presidential election, Washington County has registered over twice as many Republican votes as Democratic ones in presidential races.

Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, said there's more of an anti-Trump sentiment in the WOW counties than an emerging liberal wave. Knodl noted that many people who didn't vote for Trump still voted for him.

Asked whether Trump running in 2024 could bring down Wisconsin Republicans, Knodl said, "There's some concern with that. I think it's both he brings some benefit in perhaps locking down a portion of the base — I wouldn't say all the Republican base — and quite frankly, he's toxic to others out there."

As to whether Knodl wants Trump to run again, he said, "I would prefer that he does not."

As the counties are registering an increasing number of Democratic votes, some Republicans, like Republican volunteer and Ozaukee County resident Cassandra Mammen, are feeling newly inspired to turn out more conservative voters.

Motivated by issues like inflation, public education and high gas prices, Mammen started volunteering a few months ago when she received an offer to do so because, she said, "Instead of always just saying I'm a Republican, (I could) go out and and act like a Republican and get the recruiting going.'"

While millions of dollars are flowing into Republican hands for ad buys and robust campaign staff, grassroots volunteers like Mammen — who knocks on doors to speak with voters, administers surveys and calls voters around the state to mobilize them — are an essential component to Republican efforts to keep the suburbs conservative.

Key to Republican efforts is the message volunteers like Mammen spread about the person-by-person effect of inflation and other policies central to the Republican platform.

"I'm a single person and my groceries are high," Mammen said. "I can't imagine what it's like for a family of four trying to feed everybody."

In the three counties, 55% of voters are Republican, 30% are Democrats and 14% are independents, according to Marquette Law School Poll data from February, April and June. Those percentages include people who lean toward one party as part of that party.

Marquette Law School polls conducted in October 2021 and June 2022 showed 46% of residents in the WOW counties think abortion should be legal in all or most cases while 47% think it should be illegal in all or most cases, with the remainder of residents not knowing or refusing to answer. And in an encouraging sign for Democrats, Marquette polls since 2018 also show 24% of Republicans in the WOW counties think abortion should be legal in most cases and another 5% think it should be legal in all cases. With independents, that's 26% and 17%.

"Abortion has a kind of special place in American politics. It’s an issue that does not go away and the Supreme Court has essentially guaranteed that it will be a front page matter this year — and I think that does play for suburban voters in a particular way," UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden said.

"I think the different strategies we’ll see from the parties are a sign that abortion is potentially a wedge issue in the suburbs," Burden added. "If abortion moves suburban voters a couple of percentage points, that’s enough to change the outcome of an election that’s going to be close."

Marquette Law School Poll director Charles Franklin said Democrats are more concerned about abortion policy than Republicans but added it's unclear whether Democrats' concern over abortion policy is motivating them to vote more.

Speaking at a Democratic Party of Wisconsin event on Wednesday, Evers described the midterm election as "a watershed time" for the state party.

"I know we’re in the Democratic Party headquarters, but there are Republicans who care about this issue too, there are independents who care about this issue too," Evers said. "I hear from them every single day."

But Terry Dittrich, chair of Republican Party of Waukesha County, said issues ranging from crime and education, along with inflation and gas prices are by far the biggest issues driving Republican voters this midterm.

“The pocketbook issues and the radical policies initiated by (Biden and Evers) are taking precedent,” he said. “It’s not to say that the Roe v. Wade issue was not very significant, but that constituency and our party was hoping and expecting this type of a vote and is pleased with it, but it hasn’t been the main topic driving anything.”

“If we take the top issues in Waukesha County, it’s election integrity, its crime, it’s inflation, its critical race theory and radicalization in our schools, and then just general pocketbook issues that are making it very difficult for the middle class and lower class in our counties," he said.

While Democrats have said the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade could draw some pro-abortion rights conservatives to vote for liberal candidates this fall, Dittrich said issues like fuel prices and crime could have the opposite effect on independents and moderate Democrats — primarily suburban women — who may vote more conservative this fall.

"I think you’re going to see some really intriguing battles in terms of steering voters’ attention in suburban areas," said UW-La Crosse political science professor Anthony Chergosky, who noted the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe "really changes the midterm calculus with suburban voters"

"I think the parties have a sense that is one of the few areas where there is a critical mass of persuadable voters to cultivate," Chergosky said about the suburbs.

Chergosky also highlighted the significance of the timing of the Supreme Court's June decision, which arrived more than a month before the Aug. 9 primary, when Republicans will select their chosen candidate to face Evers, who is seeking a second term, in November.

All three major Republicans running in the August primary — former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, business owner Tim Michels and Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport — have praised the Supreme Court's decision and defended Wisconsin's 173-year-old abortion ban.

Those positions will resonate well with the most enthusiastic members of the Republican Party, those most likely to vote in the August primary, but may not be as popular with the larger population of general election voters, Chergosky said.

At the same time, all four major Democratic U.S. Senate candidates hoping to unseat U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, this fall — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson — have called for ending the filibuster in the U.S. Senate to codify Roe.

Democrats must also overcome the historical challenges the party in presidential power almost always faces during midterm elections. What's more, recent polling by Marquette Law School found that voter enthusiasm is higher among Republican voters.

“In Wisconsin, ticket-splitting is on life support, but its not entirely dead," Chergosky said. "There is an ever-decreasing number of people who are willing to vote for candidates of different parties on the same ballot, but there still are a few who will do that and we might find that some of those voters reside in the suburbs."